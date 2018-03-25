शहर चुनें

प्रशिक्षणार्थी दल ट्रेकिंग के लिए रवाना

Haldwani Bureau Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 11:12 PM IST
बागेश्वर। जिले में साहसिक पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए शनिवार को ट्रेकिंग प्रशिक्षण का शुभारंभ हुआ। इसके तहत 27 प्रशिक्षणार्थियों का ट्रेकिंग दल सहस्रधारा, भद्रतुंगा और पंकुवा बुग्याल के लिए रवाना हुआ। इस दल को पूर्व विधायक शेर सिंह गढ़िया और ब्लॉक प्रमुख रेखा खेतवाल ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया।
पर्यटक आवास गृह में पूर्व विधायक गढ़िया ने कहा कि जिले में साहसिक पर्यटन की अपार संभावनाएं हैं। बेरोजगार युवकों को इसे बतौर रोजगार अपनाना चाहिए। जिला पर्यटन अधिकारी पीके गौतम ने कहा कि प्रतिभागियों को फ्लोरा फोना, टेंट पिचिंग, पर्यावरण स्वच्छता, जड़ी बूटियों और हिमालयी पर्वतमालाओं के बारे में जानकारी दी जाएगी। दल 30 मार्च तक ट्रेकिंग अभियान पर रहेगा। वहां ईको एडवेंचर सोसायटी के मुख्य प्रशिक्षक संजय परिहार, पर्यटन विभाग के विजय पांडे और कैलाया कन्याल आदि थे।

