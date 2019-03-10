शहर चुनें

Bageshwar

अवैध खनन पर ठेकेदार को चेतावनी

Haldwani Bureauहल्द्वानी ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 10 Mar 2019 11:48 PM IST
बागेश्वर। बिलौना- पगना- कठानी- सत्तेश्वर मोटर मार्ग में अवैध खनन कर रहे ठेकेदार को एसडीएम व भू वैज्ञानिक ने कड़ी चेतावनी दी है। पीएमजीएसवाई के तहत बन रही सड़क में इन दिनों काम चल रहा है। औचक निरीक्षण के दौरान पाया कि ठेकेदार अवैध तरीके से खनन कर रहा था। जिसे नियम के तहत खनन करने की चेतावनी दी गई। कहा कि अवैध खनन किया तो कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। ब्यूरो

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट
त्रिशक्ति सम्मेलन में मौजूद भाजयुमो प्रदेश अध्यक्ष कुंदन लटवाल व अन्य।
Bageshwar

मोदी को फिर से प्रधानमंत्री बनाने का संकल्प लिया   

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के त्रिशक्ति सम्मेलन में नरेंद्र मोदी को एक बार फिर देश का प्रधानमंत्री बनाने का संकल्प लिया गया। मेरा बूथ सबसे मजबूत की समीक्षा कर बूथ मजबूती पर जोर दिया गया।

11 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
कपकोट में सड़क निर्माण के आंरभ के लिए पूजन करते विधायक भौर्याल।
Bageshwar

कमेड़ी देवी-झाकरा मोटर मार्ग का निर्माण शुरू 

10 मार्च 2019

बागेश्वर तहसील रोड में नाली की सफाई करवाते ईओ राजदेव जायसी।
Bageshwar

एनएच की नाली अवैध निर्माण से चोक, क्षेत्रवासी परेशान

11 मार्च 2019

फाइल नंबर 18 के साथ लगाएं बागेश्वर में बागनाथ महोत्सव में कार्यक्रम करते कलाकार।
Bageshwar

बागेश्वर में बागनाथ महोत्सव शुरू 

11 मार्च 2019

खनन विभाग ने तीन खड़िया खान मालिकों को चेतावनी
Bageshwar

खनन विभाग ने तीन खड़िया खान मालिकों को चेतावनी

10 मार्च 2019

समस्याओं का निदान नहीं होने पर भड़का प्राथमिक शिक्षक संघ
Bageshwar

समस्याओं का निदान नहीं होने पर भड़का प्राथमिक शिक्षक संघ

10 मार्च 2019

लोक गायक विशन के इलाज के लिए धन जुटा रहे हैं लोग
Bageshwar

लोक गायक विशन के इलाज के लिए धन जुटा रहे हैं लोग

10 मार्च 2019

कराला वन पंचायत के जंगल धधके
Bageshwar

कराला वन पंचायत के जंगल धधके

10 मार्च 2019

पुलिस आठों आरोपियों से सख्ती से करेगी पूछताछ
Bageshwar

पुलिस आठों आरोपियों से सख्ती से करेगी पूछताछ

10 मार्च 2019

जंगली सुअर के हमले में महिला घायल
Bageshwar

जंगली सुअर के हमले में महिला घायल

10 मार्च 2019

