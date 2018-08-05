शहर चुनें

पुलिस कर्मियों की समस्याएं सुनी

Haldwani Bureau Updated Sun, 05 Aug 2018 11:09 PM IST
बागेश्वर। पुलिस कर्मियों की समस्याओं के निस्तारण के लिए पुलिस सम्मेलन आयोजित किया गया। इसमें कोतवाल ने मातहतों की समस्याएं सुनी। कई समस्याओं का मौके पर निस्तारण किया गया। जिला और मुख्यालय स्तर की समस्याओं को अग्रसारित किया गया।
रविवार को कोतवाली में आयोजित पुलिस सम्मेलन में कर्मियों ने विभागीय और पारिवारिक समस्याएं उठाई और निस्तारण की मांग की। कोतवाल टीआर वर्मा ने पुलिस कर्मियों की समस्याएं सुनी। इस मौके पर थाना स्तर की समस्याओं का मौके पर निस्तारण किया गया। जिला और मुख्यालय स्तर की समस्याओं की रिपोर्ट उच्चाधिकारियों को भेजी गई। इस मौके पर कोतवाल वर्मा ने मानसून सीजन को देखते हुए मातहतों को अतिरिक्त सतर्कता बरतने के भी निर्देश दिए। पुलिस कर्मियों को 24 घंटा मोबाइल खुला रखने और आपात परिस्थितियों के लिए हमेशा तैयार रहने के भी निर्देश दिए।

ध्वस्त सड़क दिखाते अभिषेक शुक्ला के पिता सुनील।
Banda

मेधावी के घर तक सड़क होगी चमाचम

यूपी बोर्ड की इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा में जिला टॉप करने वाले अभिषेक शुक्ला के घर की राह अब आसान होगी। रविवार को लखनऊ में मुख्यमंत्री के हाथों शिलान्यास के साथ ही टॉपर के घर तक सड़क बनने का रास्ता साफ हो गया है।

5 अगस्त 2018

बीजेपी विधायक पूरन प्रकाश
Agra

मथुराः बीजेपी विधायक पूरन प्रकाश के काफिले पर जानलेवा हमला, बाल-बाल बची जान

5 अगस्त 2018

मोदी जी ने तो अपनों को ही कर दिया बर्बाद: आजम खान
Saharanpur

मोदी जी ने तो अपनों को ही कर दिया बर्बाद: आजम खान

5 अगस्त 2018

जयंती पर किया छोटे लोहिया का भावपूर्ण स्मरण
Saharanpur

जयंती पर किया छोटे लोहिया का भावपूर्ण स्मरण

5 अगस्त 2018

Nitish kumar statement over mujjafpur rape case
Bihar

मुजफ्फरपुर रेप कांड: नीतीश बोले- गाली देनी है तो दो, पर हम दोषियों को नहीं बख्शेंगे

5 अगस्त 2018

अल्मोड़ा में भाजपा की बैठक को संबोधित करते केंद्रीय कपड़ा राज्य मंत्री अजय टम्टा।
Almora

सरकार की उपलब्धियों को जन-जन तक पहुंचाएं: टम्टा

5 अगस्त 2018

सभा को संबोधित करते अमित शाह
Varanasi

सपा-बसपा और कांग्रेस मिल भी जाएं, भाजपा फायदे में ही रहेगीः अमित शाह

5 अगस्त 2018

Amit shah target SP BSP and congress on bangladeshi immigrants
Varanasi

अमित शाह ने सपा, बसपा और कांग्रेस से पूछा, बांग्लादेशी घुसपैठियों को देश से निकालना है या नहीं

5 अगस्त 2018

रामनगरी में हुआ सवा लाख पार्थिव शिवलिंग का पूजन
Faizabad

रामनगरी में हुआ सवा लाख पार्थिव शिवलिंग का पूजन

6 अगस्त 2018

तीन स्तरों पर होगी राशन की चेकिंग
Banda

तीन स्तरों पर होगी राशन की चेकिंग

5 अगस्त 2018

