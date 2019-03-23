शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Bageshwar ›   31 परीक्षार्थियों ने नहीं दी सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी और संस्कृत की परीक्षा

31 परीक्षार्थियों ने नहीं दी सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी और संस्कृत की परीक्षा

Haldwani Bureauहल्द्वानी ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 23 Mar 2019 11:24 PM IST
बागेश्वर। जिले में हाईस्कूल और इंटर परिषदीय परीक्षाएं शांतिपूर्वक चल रही हैं। शनिवार हाईस्कूल सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी और इंटर संस्कृत विषय के कुल 31 परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा नहीं दी। शिक्षा विभाग के कंट्रोल रूम प्रभारी अमित लोहनी के अनुसार हाईस्कूल सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विषय की परीक्षा के लिए 51 परीक्षार्थी पंजीकृत थे जिसमेें से 48 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा दी।

इंटर संस्कृत विषय की परीक्षा के लिए कुल 1383 परीक्षार्थी पंजीकृत थे, इनमें से कुल 1355 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए। हाईस्कूल लेखा शास्त्र और कृषि विषय की परीक्षा में परीक्षार्थियों की उपस्थिति शत प्रतिशत रही। मुख्य शिक्षा अधिकारी हरीश चंद्र सिंह रावत ने बताया उड़नदस्तों ने कई परीक्षा केंद्रों का औचक निरीक्षण किया। लेकिन कहीं कोई गड़बड़ी नहीं मिली। ब्यूरो











