तोली गांव में एक माह बाद भी नहीं आई बिजली

Haldwani Bureau Updated Sun, 04 Mar 2018 09:12 PM IST
बागेश्वर। कपकोट तहसील के तोली गांव में एक महीना बीतने के बाद भी खराब पड़ी लघु जल विद्युत परियोजना का सुधार नहीं हुआ है। इसके चलते पूरा क्षेत्र अंधेरे में है। बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की तैयारियों में जुटे छात्र-छात्रा परेशान हैं। क्षेत्रवासियों ने शीघ्र परियोजना का सुधार कर बिजली आपूर्ति बहाल नहीं करने पर आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी है।
तोली गांव के लिए स्थानीय लघु जल विद्युत परियोजना से बिजली की आपूर्ति होती है। इस परियोजना में पिछले माह तकनीकी खराबी आ गई थी। 50-50 किलोवॉट के दोनों मशीनों के फुंकने से बिजली की आपूर्ति बंद है। इससे पूरा गांव अंधेरे में डूबा है। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि कई बार शिकायत करने के बाद भी उरेडा द्वारा सुधार नहीं किया जा रहा है। इससे ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश है। सोमवार से बोर्ड परीक्षाएं शुरू हो रही हैं। बिजली नहीं होने से बच्चों का पठन-पाठन प्रभावित हो रहा है। बच्चे रात को पढ़ाई नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। ग्रामीणों ने परियोजना में आई गड़बड़ी को दूर कर बिजली आपूर्ति सुचारु करने की मांग की है। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि शीघ्र आपूर्ति बहाल नहीं होने पर सड़कों पर उतरने को मजबूर होंगे।

