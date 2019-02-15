शहर चुनें

पानी को लेकर लोधियाखान में ग्रामीणों का अनशन जारी

Haldwani Bureauहल्द्वानी ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 15 Feb 2019 11:33 PM IST
रानीखेत (अल्मोड़ा)। ताड़ीखेत ब्लाक के सुदूरवर्ती लोधियाखान में पानी की समस्या को दूर करने की मांग को लेकर ग्रामीणों का क्रमिक अनशन जारी है।
शुक्रवार को पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों सहित सातों ग्रामीणों ने धरना दिया तथा अनशन पर बैठे। कहा कि जब तक मांग पूरी नहीं होती तब तक उनका आंदोलन जारी रहेगा। रीची थापल पंपिंग पेयजल योजना से क्षेत्र की 10 ग्राम सभाएं जुड़ी हुई हैं। इस योजना से पिछले आठ माह से पानी नहीं आ रहा है, कई बार गुहार लगाने के बावजूद कहीं से भी कार्रवाई नहीं हुई तो ग्रामीणों ने क्रमिक अनशन करने को मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है। अनशन में बीडीसी सदस्य भुवन फर्त्याल, भूपाल सिंह, शंकर सिंह, कैलाश चंद्र, जगदीश नैनवाल, खीम सिंह, मुकेश पांडे बैठे। ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि यदि मांग शीघ्र पूरी नहीं होती तो उग्र आंदोलन शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। प्रधान कृपाल फर्त्याल ने बताया कि रविवार को अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक होनी है, यदि सार्थक कार्रवाई नहीं होती तो वह लोग गरमपानी हाईवे पर प्रदर्शन करेंगे।

