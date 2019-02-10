शहर चुनें

नशामुक्त गांव बनाने में ग्रामीणों की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका

Haldwani Bureauहल्द्वानी ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 10 Feb 2019 11:16 PM IST
गरुड़ (बागेश्वर)। विद्या भारती की ओर से तैलीहाट गांव में आयोजित गोष्ठी में ग्रामीणों से समाज को नशामुक्त बनाने में सहयोग करने का आह्वान किया गया। इस मौके आरएसएस के खंड प्रचार प्रमुख अखिल जोशी ने कहा कि गांव को नशामुक्त बनाने में ग्रामीणों की भूमिका जरूरी है।

उन्होंने कहा कि यदि ग्रामीण अपने गांव को नशामुक्त करने का संकल्प ले लें तो अवश्य एक दिन समूचा पहाड़ नशामुक्त हो जाएगा। इसके लिए प्रत्येक ग्रामीणों को अपने गांव में शराब समेत अन्य मादक पदार्थों का बहिष्कार करना होगा। इस मौके पर शिशु मंदिर के बच्चों ने भी विचार रखे। शिशु मंदिर की बहनों ने नशामुक्ति, पर्यावरण संरक्षण, स्वछ भारत अभियान और बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ पर अनेक रंगारंग कार्यक्रम प्रस्तुत किए। शिशु मंदिर की प्रधानाचार्य गिरीश चंद्र फुलारा ने विद्या भारती की योजना रचना और ग्राम गोष्ठी के उद्देश्यों से ग्रामीणों को अवगत कराया। अध्यक्षता ग्राम प्रधान कमला देवी ने संचालन आचार्य हेम जोशी और लता कांडपाल ने किया। मौके पर ग्रामीण दयाल काला, पूरन चंद्र जोशी, विशन सिंह काला, राधिका देवी आदि ने विचार रखे।

