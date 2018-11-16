शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
गुरिल्लों को धरने पर बैठे 3300 दिन पूरे हुए

Haldwani Bureau Updated Fri, 16 Nov 2018 11:36 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें

अल्मोड़ा। एसएसबी में स्थायी नियुक्त, पेंशन आदि मांगों को लेकर गुरिल्लों के कलक्ट्रेट प्रांगण में चल रहे धरने को आज 3300 दिन हो गए हैं। वक्ताओं ने कहा कि सरकार गुरिल्लों के मामले में चुप्पी साधे हुए है। मांग पूरी होने पर ही आंदोलन समाप्त किया जाएगा।

जिलाध्यक्ष शिवराज बनौला ने कहा कि लंबे समय से चल रहे गुरिल्लों के धरने पर सरकार चुप्पी साधे हुए हैं, जिससे सिद्ध होता है कि सरकार और जनप्रतिनिधि चेतना शून्य हो चुके हैं। उन्हें जनसमस्याओं से कोई लेना देना नहीं रह गया है। केवल तबादले और ठेके दिलाने तक उनका काम रह है। उन्होंने कहा कि लोकसभा चुनाव से पूर्व मांग पूरी नहीं हुई तो दिल्ली और देहरादून में आंदोलन तेज किया जाएगा। धरने में खडक सिंह पिलख्वाल, गोविंद बल्लभ कांडपाल, विमल कुमार, आनंदी महरा, दीपा परगाई, पुष्पा नयाल, रेखा आर्या, दीपा साह आदि ने भाग लिया।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
डीएफओ के खिलाफ आपात बैठक करते वन विभाग के कर्मचारी।
Almora

प्रभागीय वनाधिकारी के खिलाफ कर्मचारियों ने खोला मोर्चा

कर्मचारियों का मानसिक उत्पीड़न करने, अव्यवहारिक कार्य प्रणाली और श्रमिकों के पारिश्रमिक का भुगतान नहीं करने का आरोप लगाते हुए वन विभाग के कर्मचारियों ने डीएफओ पंकज कुमार के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोल दिया है।

16 नवंबर 2018

शारदा पब्लिक स्कूल में वालीबाल प्रतियोगिता का दृश्य।
Almora

उद्घाटन मैच में नैनीताल ने जीता 

16 नवंबर 2018

मैणी, पंचगांव से बहु लाने और बेटी ब्याहने को कोई नहीं होता तैयार
Almora

मैणी, पंचगांव से बहु लाने और बेटी ब्याहने को कोई नहीं होता तैयार

16 नवंबर 2018

विशिष्ट बीटीसी मान्यता बिल पारित कराने का आश्वासन मिलने पर आभार
Almora

विशिष्ट बीटीसी मान्यता बिल पारित कराने का आश्वासन मिलने पर आभार

16 नवंबर 2018

नगर पालिका में बनाए जा रहे बूथ का निरीक्षण करती पर्यवेक्षक डा. तेजस्विनी
Almora

निष्पक्ष, पारदर्शी और शांतिपूर्वक कराएं चुनाव : डा. पाटिल

16 नवंबर 2018

देवेंद्र सनवाल का निधन समाज के लिए अपूर्णीय क्षति
Almora

देवेंद्र सनवाल का निधन समाज के लिए अपूर्णीय क्षति

16 नवंबर 2018

तलाड़बाड़ी में तेंदुए के आतंक से ग्रामीणों में दहशत में
Almora

तलाड़बाड़ी में तेंदुए के आतंक से ग्रामीणों में दहशत में

16 नवंबर 2018

एसबीआई पुभाऊं को जैंती स्थानांतरित करने के प्रयासों से भड़के ग्रामीण
Almora

एसबीआई पुभाऊं को जैंती स्थानांतरित करने के प्रयासों से भड़के ग्रामीण

16 नवंबर 2018

आज शाम चार बजे तक पहुंच जाएंगी बूथों पर पोलिंग पार्टियां
Almora

आज शाम चार बजे तक पहुंच जाएंगी बूथों पर पोलिंग पार्टियां

16 नवंबर 2018

अल्मोड़ा में एक दुकान के आगे बिक्री के लिए रखी पहाड़ी दालें। अअ
Almora

आ गया गहत की दाल और भट के चुड़काणी खाने का मौसम

15 नवंबर 2018

