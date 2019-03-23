शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Almora ›   स्वीप की टीम युवा मतदाताओं के साथ घर- घर पहुंचे

स्वीप की टीम युवा मतदाताओं के साथ घर- घर पहुंचे

Haldwani Bureauहल्द्वानी ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 23 Mar 2019 11:21 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
गरुड़(बागेश्वर)। मतदाता जागरूकता अभियान के तहत स्वीप की टीम शनिवार को गागरीगोल क्षेत्र के मतदाताओं के घर पहुंची। युवाओं ने मतदाताओं से अनिवार्य रुप से मतदान करने की अपील की। स्वीप के ब्लॉक समन्वयक उमेश जोशी और अनिल पांडे के नेतृत्व में युवा मतदाता गागरीगोल क्षेत्र मतदाताओं के घर पहुंचे। उन्होंने युवाओं को मतदान के महत्व के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दी। ब्यूरो

Recommended

Television

21 साल में कितनी बदल गईं मोदी सरकार की ये मंत्री, बर्थडे पर देखें मॉडलिंग से राजनीति तक का सफर

23 मार्च 2019

Smriti Irani
smriti irani unseen pictures
Smriti Irani
smriti irani unseen pictures
Television

21 साल में कितनी बदल गईं मोदी सरकार की ये मंत्री, बर्थडे पर देखें मॉडलिंग से राजनीति तक का सफर

23 मार्च 2019

Health & Fitness

मोटापे को कम करना है तो आज ही छोड़ें ये सब्जियां, कुछ दिन में हो जाएंगे पतले

23 मार्च 2019

obesity
obesity
cauliflower
salad
Health & Fitness

मोटापे को कम करना है तो आज ही छोड़ें ये सब्जियां, कुछ दिन में हो जाएंगे पतले

23 मार्च 2019

मंगल का राशि परिवर्तन
Predictions

मंगल का राशि परिवर्तन: 7 राशियां रहेंगी भाग्यशाली जबकि 5 को मिल सकता है कष्ट

23 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
Television

कपिल शर्मा ने सोशल मीडिया पर उड़ाया दोस्तों का मजाक, चंदन प्रभाकर ने दिया करारा जवाब

23 मार्च 2019

Kapil, Chandan
kapil sharma
Chandan
kapil sharma chandan prabhakar
Television

कपिल शर्मा ने सोशल मीडिया पर उड़ाया दोस्तों का मजाक, चंदन प्रभाकर ने दिया करारा जवाब

23 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

कंगना का जन्मदिन और सपना चौधरी के चुनाव लड़ने सहित मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

23 मार्च 2019

Kangana, Sapna
केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी
Filmfare Award Logo 2019
Aamir Khan
Bollywood

कंगना का जन्मदिन और सपना चौधरी के चुनाव लड़ने सहित मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

23 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

IPL 2019: इन 5 खिलाड़ियों पर होगा पूरा दारोमदार, चेन्नई चौथी बार जीत सकती है खिताब

23 मार्च 2019

चेन्नई
ms dhoni ipl
सुरेश रैना
शेन वॉटसन
Cricket News

IPL 2019: इन 5 खिलाड़ियों पर होगा पूरा दारोमदार, चेन्नई चौथी बार जीत सकती है खिताब

23 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कर्नाटक में ओला की सेवाओं पर बैन, लाइसेंस छह महीने के लिए निलंबित

23 मार्च 2019

know about Leher Ali whose startup ALMARI
Education

18 साल की उम्र में अपनी मां के साथ शुरू किया यह अनोखा स्टार्टअप, पुराने कपड़ों को मिलेगा...

23 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी-इमरान खान
India News

इमरान खान का दावा, 'पाकिस्तान दिवस' पर पीएम मोदी ने दी बधाई

23 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

आतंकी ने बच्चे का तालिबानी अंदाज में रेता गला, शादी के लिए लड़की के भाई को बनाया था बंधक

23 मार्च 2019

एक्ट्रेस सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी कांग्रेस से लड़ सकती हैं चुनाव, इस दिग्गज अभिनेत्री को देंगी टक्कर

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

तिरुवनंतपुरम हवाई अड्डे के पास दिखा ड्रोन, हाई अलर्ट पर खुफिया एजेंसी

23 मार्च 2019

जसकीरत सिंह सिद्धू (फाइल)
World

दर्जन भर हॉकी खिलाड़ियों की मौत के जिम्मेदार भारतीय को 8 साल की सजा

23 मार्च 2019

Election Commission (File)
India News

आईएसआई ने रिपोर्ट सौंपी, चुनाव में वीवीपैट के मिलान पर फैसला जल्द

23 मार्च 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस ने हुर्रियत कांफ्रेंस के एक नेता को पाकिस्तानी उच्चायोग के बाहर से गिरफ्तार किया
India News

पाकिस्तान उच्चायोग के बाहर से हुर्रियत नेता गिरफ्तार

22 मार्च 2019

पीएनबी घोटाले का आरोपी नीरव मोदी
India News

ये हैं पीएनबी घोटाले के भगोड़े आरोपी नीरव मोदी की गिरफ्तारी के मायने

21 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अल्मोड़ा में फ्लैग मार्च करते पुलिस और अर्द्ध सैनिक बल के जवान।
Almora

पुलिस और अर्द्धसैनिक बल ने किया फ्लैग मार्च

लोकसभा चुनाव को देखते हुए एसएसपी पीएन मीणा के निर्देश पर पुलिस ने जिले में अलग-अलग स्थानों में फ्लैग मार्च किया और चुनाव के दौरान अशांति फैलाने वालों और आदर्श आचार संहिता का पालन नहीं करने वालों पर कार्रवाई की चेतावनी भी दी।

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
एक बीईओ के पास दो ब्लॉकों का कार्यभार होने से व्यवस्थाएं चरमराईं
Almora

एक बीईओ के पास दो ब्लॉकों का कार्यभार होने से व्यवस्थाएं चरमराईं

23 मार्च 2019

गुंडा अधिनियम में एक और अशांति फैलाने पर पांच लोगों पर हुई कार्रवाई
Almora

गुंडा अधिनियम में एक और अशांति फैलाने पर पांच लोगों पर हुई कार्रवाई

23 मार्च 2019

संसदीय सीट में विधायकों द्वारा किए गए विकास कार्य मतदाताओं को करेंगे प्रभावित
Almora

संसदीय सीट में विधायकों द्वारा किए गए विकास कार्य मतदाताओं को करेंगे प्रभावित

23 मार्च 2019

चार दिन से नहीं उठाया कूड़ा तो लगा गंदगी का ढेर
Almora

चार दिन से नहीं उठाया कूड़ा तो लगा गंदगी का ढेर

23 मार्च 2019

बैगर अनुमति के किसी घर और सार्वजनिक स्थल पर राजनीति पार्टी का झंडा मिला तो होगी कार्रवाई
Almora

बैगर अनुमति के किसी घर और सार्वजनिक स्थल पर राजनीति पार्टी का झंडा मिला तो होगी कार्रवाई

23 मार्च 2019

भाजपा प्रत्याशी टम्टा 25 को नामांकन कराएंगे, मुख्यमंत्री, प्रदेश प्रभारी अल्मोड़ा आएंगे
Almora

भाजपा प्रत्याशी टम्टा 25 को नामांकन कराएंगे, मुख्यमंत्री, प्रदेश प्रभारी अल्मोड़ा आएंगे

23 मार्च 2019

शहादत दिवस पर शहीदे आजम भगत सिंह, राजगुरु और सुखदेव को याद किया
Almora

शहादत दिवस पर शहीदे आजम भगत सिंह, राजगुरु और सुखदेव को याद किया

23 मार्च 2019

15 दिन के भीतर चार जिलों वाले लोकसभा क्षेत्र में मुश्किल भरा होगा प्रचार अभियान
Almora

15 दिन के भीतर चार जिलों वाले लोकसभा क्षेत्र में मुश्किल भरा होगा प्रचार अभियान

23 मार्च 2019

मालगांव के पास फायरिंग रेंज में मृत मिला तेंदुआ
Almora

मालगांव के पास फायरिंग रेंज में मृत मिला तेंदुआ

23 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

देहरादून में रक्षा मंत्री ने विपक्ष पर साधा निशाना,कहा अफवाहों पर ना दें ध्यान

केंद्रीय रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने देहरादून में पूर्व सैनिकों को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान रक्षामंत्री ने सैनिकों को संबोधित करते हुए देश की जनता से अनुरोध किया कि लोग झूठ फैलाने वालों पर विश्वास ना करें।

4 मार्च 2019

केदारनाथ 1:29

देखिए बर्फ से ढके केदारनाथ धाम का अद्भुत नजारा

25 फरवरी 2019

दुर्घटना 0:32

कार पर गिरा पेड़, दो महिलाओं की मौत

24 फरवरी 2019

रामदेव 1:40

पाकिस्तान पर बरसे योग गुरु रामदेव, सरकार से की ये मांग

24 फरवरी 2019

उत्तराखंड 1:09

उत्तराखंड के खेल मंत्री अरविंद पांडेय ने दिया ये बेतुका बयान

23 फरवरी 2019

Related

नामांकन कराते बसपा प्रत्याशी सुंदर धौनी।
Almora

सज्जन टम्टा ने निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में नामांकन कराया

22 मार्च 2019

प्राचीन धरोहरों के निकट अवैध निर्माण हटाया जाएगा
Almora

प्राचीन धरोहरों के निकट अवैध निर्माण हटाया जाएगा

23 मार्च 2019

अल्मोड़ा में पत्रकारों से वार्ता करते राज्यसभा सांसद प्रदीप टम्टा
Almora

मोदी सरकार व अजय की विफलताओं को मुद्दा बनाएंगे : प्रदीप

22 मार्च 2019

अल्मोड़ा में लगातार तीसरी बार आमने-सामने होंगे अजय टम्टा और प्रदीप टम्टा
Almora

अल्मोड़ा में लगातार तीसरी बार आमने-सामने होंगे अजय टम्टा और प्रदीप टम्टा

23 मार्च 2019

कपड़े सुखाने छत पर गई युवती पर बंदरो के झुंड ने किया हमला
Almora

कपड़े सुखाने छत पर गई युवती पर बंदरो के झुंड ने किया हमला

22 मार्च 2019

तल्ला मानिला मंदिर में हुई बैठक में मौजूद भाजपा कार्यकर्ता।
Almora

डबल इंजन सरकार के कार्यों को जनता तक पहुंचाएं कार्यकर्ता

22 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.