Wimbledon 2019: Live updates Serena williams and Simona Halep clash for the title

Wimbledon 2019: सेरेना विलियम्स को हराकर सिमोना हालेप बनीं नई विंबलडन चैंपियन

खेल डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 13 Jul 2019 07:49 PM IST
Wimbledon 2019: Live updates Serena williams and Simona Halep clash for the title
सिमोना हालेप और सेरेना - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
लाइव अपडेट

07:49 PM, 13-Jul-2019


 
07:49 PM, 13-Jul-2019



 
07:42 PM, 13-Jul-2019
पिछले साल फ्रेंच ओपन जीतने वाली सिमोना हालेप पहली बार बनी हैं विंबलडन चैंपियन
07:42 PM, 13-Jul-2019
07:39 PM, 13-Jul-2019
विंबलडन जीतने वाली पहली रोमानियाई खिलाड़ी बनी सिमोना हालेप
07:33 PM, 13-Jul-2019
सेरेना विलियम्स को फाइनल में हराकर सिमोना हालेप बनीं नई विंबलडन चैंपियन, सेरेना को 6-2, 6-2 से हराया
07:25 PM, 13-Jul-2019
दूसरे सेट में भी सिमोना हालेप का शानदार खेल जारी, बनाई 3-2 की बढ़त
07:23 PM, 13-Jul-2019

मैच अपडेट- 

- सिमोना हालेप ने पहला सेट अपने नाम किया। 6-2 से हराया पहला सेट। 
07:06 PM, 13-Jul-2019
विंबलडन महिला चैंपियनशिप में आज सेरेना विलियम्स और सिमोना हालेप के बीच मुकाबला हो रहा है। ऑल इंग्लैंड के फाइनल में जगह बनाने वाली पहली रोमानियाई खिलाड़ी बनी हालेप खिताब के लिए सात बार की चैंपियन 37 वर्षीय सेरेना विलियम्स के सामने हैं।

हालेप का सुनहरा सफर

हालेप ने अपना स्वप्निल सफर जारी रखते हुए पहली बार विंबलडन के फाइनल में प्रवेश किया है। सातवीं वरीय हालेप ने सेमीफाइनल में यूक्रेन की इलिना स्वितोलिना को एक घंटे तक चले मुकाबले में 6-1,6-3 से शिकस्त दी थी।फ्रेंच ओपन 2018 की चैंपियन हालेप पांचवीं बार किसी ग्रैंड स्लैम के फाइनल में पहुंचीं।

दिग्गज अमेरिकी खिलाड़ी सेरेना ने चेक गणराज्य की बरबोरा स्ट्राइकोवा को 6-1, 6-2 से पराजित कर 11वीं बार फाइनल में प्रवेश किया।  

मारग्रेट के 24 ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब से एक जीत दूर 

सेरेना दिग्गज मारग्रेट कोर्ट के सर्वाधिक 24 ग्रैंड स्लैम जीतने के रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी से एक जीत दूर हैं। वहीं बेटी के जन्म के बाद अपने पहले मेजर खिताब से भी वह एक जीत दूर हैं। उन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन 2017 के बाद से कोई ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब नहीं जीता है। विंबलडन में सेरेना को तीन साल से ट्रॉफी का इंतजार है।
wimbledon 2019 serena williams simona halep all england championship
