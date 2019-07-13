Wimbledon 2019: सेरेना विलियम्स को हराकर सिमोना हालेप बनीं नई विंबलडन चैंपियन

LiveWimbledon 2019: सेरेना विलियम्स को हराकर सिमोना हालेप बनीं नई विंबलडन चैंपियन
The moment @Simona_Halep became Romania's first ever #Wimbledon singles champion 🇷🇴 pic.twitter.com/bny53dP8AL— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2019
"She literally played out of her mind, congratulations Simona!" says a smiling Serena Williams. #Halep #Wimbledon https://t.co/X3g1xUKvGG pic.twitter.com/h0NixiMAD8— TENNIS.com (@Tennis) July 13, 2019
Serena's last three Grand Slam finals:— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 13, 2019
3-6, 3-6,
2-6, 4-6,
2-6, 2-6#Wimbledon
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
स्पेन के राबर्टो बातिस्ता आगुट को हरा नोवाक जोकोविच छठी बार विंबलडन के फाइनल में पहुंच गए हैं। शीर्ष वरीयता प्राप्त, चार बार के चैंपियन और विश्व के नंबर एक खिलाड़ी जोकोविच ने सेमीफाइनल में 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 से जीत दर्ज की...
12 जुलाई 2019