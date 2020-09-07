शहर चुनें
Tennis world reacts to Novak Djokovic disqualification from US Open

US OPEN से बाहर किए गए सबसे बड़े दावेदार जोकोविच, टेनिस जगत ने दी ऐसी प्रतिक्रिया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 07 Sep 2020 10:02 AM IST
लाइन जज का हाल-चाल पूछते नोवाक जोकोविच
लाइन जज का हाल-चाल पूछते नोवाक जोकोविच - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

ख़बर सुनें

सार

रोजर फेडरर के नाम 20 और नडाल के नाम 19 ग्रैंड स्लैम टाइटल हैं, ऐसे में जोकोविच के पास अपना 18वां ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब जीतने का सुनहरा मौका था।

विस्तार

कोरोना महामारी के मद्देनजर राफेल नडाल और चोटिल होने की वजह से रोजर फेडरर के हटने के बाद नोवाक जोकोविच को ही यूएस ओपन का प्रबल दावेदार माना जा रहा था, लेकिन रविवार को हुए प्री क्वार्टर फाइनल में महिला लाइन जज को अनजाने में गेंद मारने के बाद जोकोविच को टूर्नामेंट से बाहर कर दिया गया।
दुनिया के नंबर एक टेनिस खिलाड़ी ने इंस्टाग्राम पर इसके लिए खेद जताया। जोकोविच ने इस घटना को काफी दुखद और गलत बताया। दुनियाभर के खेलप्रेमियों के बीच यह खबर आग की तरह फैल चुकी है। फैंस अलग-अलग प्रतिक्रियाएं दे रहे हैं तो टेनिस जगत के दिग्गजों ने भी अपनी बात रखी है।
आगे पढ़ें

novak djokovic नोवाक जोकोविच us open 2020

