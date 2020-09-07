US OPEN से बाहर किए गए सबसे बड़े दावेदार जोकोविच, टेनिस जगत ने दी ऐसी प्रतिक्रिया

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टेनिस प्लेयर निक किर्गियोज ने जोकोविच को ट्रोल करने के लिए ट्विटर पर एक पोल बना दिया, जिसमें उन्होंने फैंस से सवाल किया कि अगर मैंने यह गलती की होती तो मुझपर कितने साल का प्रतिबंध लगता।

Swap me for jokers incident. ‘Accidentally hitting the ball kid in the throat’ how many years would I be banned for? — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) September 6, 2020

Unbelievable what just happened on the court at the @usopen - Novak Djokovic defaulted for inadvertently but stupidly hitting a lineswoman in the throat with a ball and the officials had no choice but to default. Wow…#sad

Glad the woman is ok- we must do better than that. — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 6, 2020