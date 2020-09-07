US OPEN से बाहर किए गए सबसे बड़े दावेदार जोकोविच, टेनिस जगत ने दी ऐसी प्रतिक्रिया

This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So… https://t.co/UL4hWEirWL— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) September 6, 2020
Swap me for jokers incident. ‘Accidentally hitting the ball kid in the throat’ how many years would I be banned for?— Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) September 6, 2020
Unbelievable what just happened on the court at the @usopen - Novak Djokovic defaulted for inadvertently but stupidly hitting a lineswoman in the throat with a ball and the officials had no choice but to default. Wow…#sad— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 6, 2020
Glad the woman is ok- we must do better than that.
Here are my thoughts on the Novak Djokovic default.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 6, 2020
First I hope the line judge is okay.
The rule is the rule. It is unfortunate for everyone involved, but in this specific situation the default was the right call. #USOpen
RULES ARE RULES! @usopen | #USOpen #Djokovic— Nicolas Kiefer (@Nicolas_Kiefer) September 6, 2020
Djokovic acts in "frustration" but Serena is "dramatic"— Kelsey Trainor (@ktrain_11) September 6, 2020
Double standard much? https://t.co/uQBDynGE9F
The craziest part is if this incident had happened in any other court apart from Ashe or Armstrong, No default would have happened as all other courts have electronic calling and no linesman. #novakdjokovic #USOpen— Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) September 6, 2020
