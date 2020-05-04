सेरेना और शारापोवा को हराकर फ्रिट्ज ने जीता ऑनलाइन चैरिटी टूर्नामेंट 

@whoisaddison and I really just won the Stay At Home Slam + 1 MILLION dollars for our charity of choice @nokidhungry !!!! u can tell I was a bit pumped 😅 pic.twitter.com/XiXOioRCWS— Taylor Fritz (@Taylor_Fritz97) May 4, 2020
It’s not about whether you win or lose, it’s how you stream the game. Congrats to the champs @taylor_fritz97 and @whoisaddison for winning $1 MILLION to @nokidhungry. That was a lot of fun @keinishikori! I'll take u as my doubles partner any day! @imgtennis @nintendoofamerica pic.twitter.com/YUI2xfG4pP— Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) May 4, 2020
