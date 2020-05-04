शहर चुनें

सेरेना और शारापोवा को हराकर फ्रिट्ज ने जीता ऑनलाइन चैरिटी टूर्नामेंट 

पीटीआई, लॉस एंजिलिस Updated Mon, 04 May 2020 11:04 PM IST
टेलर फ्रिट्ज
टेलर फ्रिट्ज - फोटो : social media
अमेरिका के टेलर फ्रिट्ज ने दिग्गज महिला टेनिस प्लेयर सेरेना विलियम्स और रूस की मारिया शारापोवा को हराकर सितारों से सजा ऑनलाइन टेनिस टूर्नामेंट जीत लिया। इससे जुटाए गए 10 लाख डॉलर अमेरिका में भूखे बच्चों की मदद पर खर्च किए जाएंगे।
दुनिया के 24वें नंबर की खिलाड़ी फ्रिट्ज, सोशल मीडिया स्टार एडिसन रे ने जापान के केई निशिकोरी और डीजे स्टीव ओकी को हराकर 'स्टे ऐट होम स्लैम' चैलेंज जीता। इसमें अमेरिका की वीनस विलियम्स और जापान की नाओमी ओसाका ने भी हिस्सा लिया था।
जॉन मैकेनरो ने इसकी कॉमेंट्री की। फ्रिट्ज और रे ने ईनामी राशि 'नो किट हंगरी' को दी जो अमेरिका में बच्चों में भुखमरी से बचाव के लिए काम कर रहा है। सभी प्रतियोगियों को अपनी पसंदीदा चैरिटी को देने के लिए 25000 डॉलर मिले थे।

taylor fritz serena williams maria sharapova charity tennis match टेलर फ्रिट्ज सेरेना विलियम्स मारिया शारापोवा

विज्ञापन

