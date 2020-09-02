शहर चुनें
Home ›   Sports ›   Tennis ›   Sumit Nagal becomes the first Indian man to win a match at the US Open in 7 years

सुमित नागल ने जीता यूएस ओपन में मेन्स सिंगल्स का पहला मैच, बीते 7 साल में ऐसा करने वाले पहले भारतीय

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 02 Sep 2020 12:49 AM IST
सुमित नागल
सुमित नागल - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

 सुमित नागल यूएस ओपन में बीते 7 साल में मेन्स सिंगल्स का पहला मैच जीतने वाले पहले भारतीय बन गए हैं। वह बी क्लान को हराने के बाद दूसरे दौर में पहली बार पहुंचे हैं।
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

