सुमित नागल ने जीता यूएस ओपन में मेन्स सिंगल्स का पहला मैच, बीते 7 साल में ऐसा करने वाले पहले भारतीय

Sumit Nagal (in file pic) becomes the first Indian man to win a match at the US Open in 7 years. He's onto the second round after defeating B Klahn. pic.twitter.com/rPsRjLoOhH— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.