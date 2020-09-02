सुमित नागल ने जीता यूएस ओपन में मेन्स सिंगल्स का पहला मैच, बीते 7 साल में ऐसा करने वाले पहले भारतीय

सुमित नागल यूएस ओपन में बीते 7 साल में मेन्स सिंगल्स का पहला मैच जीतने वाले पहले भारतीय बन गए हैं। वह बी क्लान को हराने के बाद दूसरे दौर में पहली बार पहुंचे हैं।

Sumit Nagal (in file pic) becomes the first Indian man to win a match at the US Open in 7 years. He's onto the second round after defeating B Klahn. pic.twitter.com/rPsRjLoOhH