इंडिया ओपन सुपरसीरीज 2018: दूसरे दौर में साइना-सिंधु, प्रणॉय की हार

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 07:06 PM IST
saina nehwal and pv sindhu qualified for second round in India Open super series 2018
सिंधू और सायना - फोटो : ht
इंडिया ओपन सुपरसीरीज टूर्नामेंट में भारत की बैडमिंटन स्टार खिलाड़ी सायना नेहवाल और पी.वी सिंधु ने बुधवार को अपने-अपने मुकाबले जीत लिए हैं। सायना नेहवाल ने महिला एकल वर्ग की कैटेगरी में डेनमार्क की सोफी होम्बी दहल को हराया। इसी के साथ दोनों ही खिलाड़ियों ने टूर्नामेंट के दूसरे राउंड में प्रवेश कर लिया है।

सायना नेहवाहल ने 41 मिनट तक चले इस मुकाबले में डेनमार्क की खिलाड़ी को 21-15, 21-9 से शिकस्त देकर दूसरे दौर में प्रवेश किया। वहीं, पीवी सिंधु ने भी डेनमार्क की ही नताली कोच रोहड को 21-10, 21-13 से मात देकर दूसरे दौर में प्रवेश कर लिया है। इसके अलावा भारत के प्रणॉय 13 मिनट में ही अपना मुकाबला 4-21, 6-21 से हार गए।

पुरुष एकल वर्ग के एक अन्य मुकाबले में भारत के बी. साईं प्रणीथ ने इंग्लैंड के राजीव ओसेफ को 21-11, 17-21, 21-17 से मात देकर बाहर किया। वहीं, मिश्रित युगल में सात्विक साइराज रंकीरेड्डी और अश्विनी पोनप्पा की जोड़ी भी दूसरे दौर में जगह बनाने में सफल रही। इस जोड़ी ने भारत के ही राजू मोहमद रेहान और जे अनीस कोवसार की जोड़ी को 21-9, 21-10 से मात दी।

मिश्रित युगल वर्ग के एक और मुकाबले में प्रणव जैरी चोपड़ा और एन. सिक्की रेड्डी की जोड़ी ने इंडोनेशिया के हाफिज फजल और ग्लोरिया इमानुएल विडजाजा की जोड़ी को 16-21, 21-17, 21-17 से शिकस्त दी।
