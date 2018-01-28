अपना शहर चुनें

AUS Open: टेनिस के 'महामानव' बने रोजर फेडरर, जीता 20वां ग्रैंडस्लैम

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 05:26 PM IST
रोजर फेडरर
स्विट्जरलैंड के स्टार टेनिस खिलाड़ी रोजर फेडरर ने इतिहास में अपना नाम सुनहरे अक्षरों में दर्ज करा लिया है। 36 साल के फेडरर ने रविवार को ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के पुरुष सिंगल्स फाइनल में मारिन सिलिच को पांच सेटों के कड़े मुकाबलें में मात देकर करियर का 20वां ग्रैंडस्लैम खिताब जीता। 

फेडरर ने फाइनल में सिलिच को 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 3-6 और 6-1 से मात देकर ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन का खिताब जीता। इसी के साथ रोजर फेडरर स्पेशल क्लब में शामिल हो गए हैं। अब वह मार्गरेट कोर्ट, सेरेना विलियम्स और स्टेफी ग्राफ की फेहरिस्त में शामिल हो गए हैं, जिन्होंने 20 या इससे अधिक मेजर खिताब जीते। उल्लेखनीय है कि रोजर फेडरर विश्व के पहले पुरुष खिलाड़ी हैं, जिन्होंने 20 ग्रैंडस्लैम खिताब जीते हैं।




 



फेडरर ने सातवीं बार ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के फाइनल में कदम रखा था और छठी बार इस खिताब को  जीतने में कामयाबी हासिल की।
