AUS Open: रोजर फेडरर का एक और कमाल, 30वीं बार ग्रैंडस्लैम फाइनल में बनाई जगह

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 26 Jan 2018 04:06 PM IST
roger federer goes into australian open final
रोजर फेडरर - फोटो : AAP
दुनिया के नंबर दो वरीयता प्राप्त रोजर फेडरर शुक्रवार को ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के फाइनल में अपनी जगह बनाने में कामयाब रहे। फाइनल में उनका मुकाबला मारिन चिलिच से होगा। सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में फेडरर का मुकाबला साउथ कोरिया के हियोन चुंग के साथ था, लेकिन चुंग के पैर में दर्द होने की वजह से उन्हें मैच बीच में ही छोड़ना पड़ा। 

जिस समय मैच रोका गया उस समय फेडरर 6-1, 5-2 से आगे चल रहे थे। पहला सेट आसानी से जीतने के बाद दूसरे सेट में फेडरर को चुंग ने छोड़ी चुनौती जरूर दी लेकिन 1 घंटे 2 मिनट के खेल के बाद चुंग के पैर में दर्द होने लगा और उन्होंने मैच बीच में ही छोड़ दिया। 

इस टूर्नामेंट से नोवाक जोकोविच और राफेल नडाल पहले ही बाहर हो चुके हैं, ऐसे में फेडरर को ही इस खिताब का मजबूत दावेदार माना जा रहा है। फेडरर ने इस जीत के साथ ही 30वीं बार ग्रैंडस्लैम के फाइनल में अपनी जगह बनाई है। बता दें कि अब तक वो इनमें से 19 बार जीतने में कामयाब रहे और यदि इस बार भी उनका जलवा रहा तो यह उनके करियर का 20वां ग्रैंडस्लैम खिताब होगा। 

वहीं साउथ कोरिया के चुंग ने इस टूर्नामेंट में अपने शानदार खेल से सबको चौंकाया और वह अंतिम चार में अपनी जगह बनाने में कामयाब रहे। 
roger federer hyeon chung australian open 2018

