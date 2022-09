Roger Federer Video: सात मिनट की फेयरवेल स्पीच में रोते रहे फेडरर, जोकोविच और राफेल नडाल भी नहीं रोक पाए आंसू

If there's one thing you watch today, make it this. #LaverCup | @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/Ks9JqEeR6B

Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer in tears after Federer’s retirement is the best sports moment you’ll see in some time.



Ultimate respect. 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/fUeY8wQSTM