गेल मोनफिल्स को हराकर ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के तीसरे दौर में पहुंचे नोवाक जोकोविक

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 08:59 PM IST
Novak Djokovic beats Gael Monfils in Australian Open 2018
नोवाक जोकोविक
12 बार के ग्रैंड स्लैम विजेता नोवाक जोकोविक ने गुरुवार को ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के पुरुष एकल वर्ग में फ्रांस के गेल मोनफिल्स को हराकर तीसरे दौर में प्रवेश कर लिया है। साल के पहले ग्रैंड स्लैम टूर्नामेंट और अपने सातवें खिताब के लिए जोकोविक शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। 

गौरतलब है कि छह बार ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन का खिताब जीतने वाले सर्बिया के इस स्टार टेनिस खिलाड़ी को पहला सेट 4-6 से गंवाना पड़ा, लेकिन 39 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहने के बावजूद भी उन्होंने जोरदार वापसी करते हुए अगले तीनों सेट 6-3, 6-1 और 6-3 से अपने नाम कर लिए। 2 घंटे 45 मिनट तक चले इस मुकाबले को जीतकर 14वीं वरीयता प्राप्त जोकोविक ने मोनफिल्स पर ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन में अपना जीत-हार का रिकॉर्ड 15-0 कर लिया है। 12 बार के ग्रैंड स्लैम विजेता नोवाक का अगला मुकाबला अब 21वीं वरीयता प्राप्त स्पेन के रामोस विनोलास से होगा।

जीत के बाद नोवाक ने कहा कि अधिक तापमान होने के कारण हम दोनों के लिए मुकाबला काफी चुनौतीपूर्ण था। मोनफिल्स इस मुकाबले में बेहतर खिलाडियों में से एक हैं, लेकिन दूसरे और तीसरे सेट में वह अपना बेहतर प्रदर्शन देने से चूक गए।
australian open 2018 novak djokovic gael monfils

