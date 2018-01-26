अपना शहर चुनें

ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन 2018: मारिन सिलिच पहली बार फाइनल में पहुंचे

Updated Fri, 26 Jan 2018 12:42 AM IST
marin cilic enters in final of australian open beating kyle edmund
मारिन सिलिच
मारिन सिलिच ब्रिटेन के काइल एडमंड को सीधे सेटों में हराकर ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के फाइनल में पहुंचने वाले पहले क्रोएशियाई खिलाड़ी हो गए। दुनिया के छठे नंबर के सिलिच ने दो घंटे 18 मिनट चले सेमीफाइनल में 6-2, 7-6, 6-2 से जीत हासिल की। 

फाइनल में उनका सामना गत चैंपियन रोजर फेडरर और गैरवरीय दक्षिण कोरिया के चुंग ह्यून के बीच होने वाले दूसरे सेमीफाइनल के विजेता से होगा। सिलिच 2014 में यूएस ओपन चैंपियन रहे हैं। 

पिछले वर्ष वह विबंलडन फाइनल में फेडरर से पराजित हो गए थे। फेडरर के खिलाफ नौ में से एक मुकाबला जीते हैं जबकि चुंग के खिलाफ तीन मुकाबलों में वह हमेशा विजयी रहे हैं। 
