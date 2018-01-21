Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Sports ›   Tennis ›   Leander Paes and Purav Raja lose in pre-quarters and out of the Australian Open

पेस-राजा की जोड़ी आस्ट्रेलिया ओपन से हुए बाहर, प्री क्वार्टर फाइनल में मिली हार

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 10:29 PM IST
Leander Paes and Purav Raja lose in pre-quarters and out of the Australian Open
लिएंडर पेस और पूरव राजा
भारत के दिग्गज स्टार टेनिस खिलाड़ी लिएंडर पेस और उनके जोड़ीदार पूरव राजा आस्ट्रेलिया ओपन टेनिस टूर्नामेंट के पुरुष युगल प्री क्वार्टर फाइनल में हारकर टुर्नामेंट से बाहर हो गए। पेस-राजा की जोड़ी को युआन सेबस्टियन कबाल और रोबर्ट फराह की जोड़ी के खिलाफ सीधे सेटों में हार का सामना करना पड़ा। एक घंटे 9 मिनट चले एकतरफा मुकाबले में पेस-राजा की जोड़ी को 11वीं वरीय जोड़ी कबाल-फराह ने 1-6 2-6 से हराया।

पेस और राजा को पहले सेट में दो जबकि दूसरे सेट में तीन ब्रेक प्वाइंट मिले लेकिन यह जोड़ी इनमें से एक का भी फायदा नहीं उठा पाई। भारतीय जोड़ी ने दूसरे दौर में ब्रूनो सोरेस और जेमी मरे की पांचवीं वरीय जोड़ी को हराकर उलटफेर किया था। 

RELATED

इस भारतीय जोड़ी का एक साथ यह सिर्फ दूसरा ग्रैंडस्लैम है। अमेरिकी ओपन 2017 में यह जोड़ी दूसरे दौर में हार गई थी। पेस एक साल से भी अधिक समय से किसी ग्रैंडस्लैम के क्वार्टर फाइनल में नहीं खेले हैं। उन्होंने पिछली बार मार्सिन मात्कोवस्की के साथ मिलकर 2016 में फ्रेंच ओपन के क्वार्टर फाइनल में जगह बनाई थी जहां उन्हें माइक और बाब ब्रायन के खिलाफ शिकस्त का सामना करना पड़ा था।
purav raja leander paes robert farah juan sebastian cabal melbourne park australian open 2018

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

shah rukh khan on phir bhi dil hai hindustani 18 years
Bollywood

18 साल बाद उभरा शाहरुख का दर्द, खुद की फिल्म को वाहियात बता जताया दर्द

21 जनवरी 2018

shah rukh khan wanted fourth baby called akanksha
Bollywood

52 की उम्र में चौथी बार बाप बनना चाहते हैं शाहरुख, बच्चे के नाम का भी कर दिया खुलासा

21 जनवरी 2018

sharon stone was asked if she ever faced sexual harassment
Hollywood

यौन शोषण के सवाल पर इस एक्ट्रेस ने दिया ऐसा जवाब, इंटरनेट पर 7 लाख लोगों ने देखा

21 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 hina khan back again toy pooh
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 11: हिना खान की जिंदगी में लौटा ये खास शख्स, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को भी होगी जलन

21 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 22th january to 28th january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 22 से 28 जनवरी: 6 राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा यह हप्ता

21 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat movie ghoomar song troll on social media
Bollywood

दीपिका की कमर पर चली कैंची तो यूजर्स ने ट्विटर पर उड़ाया मजाक, ऐसे दिए कमेंट्स

21 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 winner shilpa shinde thanks salman khan for encouraging
Television

Bigg Boss 11: बाहर निकलते ही शिल्पा को आई सलमान की याद, खुलेआम कह दी दिल की बात

21 जनवरी 2018

63rd filmfare awards 2018 see full list
Bollywood

63वें फिल्म फेयर अवॉर्ड में इरफान और राजकुमार राव ने जीती बाजी, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

21 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited for engineer posts
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: बंगलूरू मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड में नौकरी का सुनहरा अवसर, ऐसे करें आवेदन

21 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Central Board of Excise and Customs for post of Mechanic and other
Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: 8वीं और 10वीं पास के लिए नौकरी, सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ एक्साइज एंड कस्टम्स में निकली वैकेंसी

21 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal beats Diego Schwartzman to enter quarter finals
Tennis

वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 खिलाड़ी राफेल नडाल ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंचे 

16 बार ग्रैंड स्लैम सिंगल्स का खिताब अपने नाम करने वाले स्पेन के स्टार टेनिस खिलाड़ी राफेल नडाल ने ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन में साल के पहले ग्रैंड स्लैम के क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंच गए।

21 जनवरी 2018

Leander Paes and Purav Raja qualified for third round of austrailian open
Tennis

ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन: तीसरे दौर में पहुंचे पेस और राजा, अगले राउंड में इस कोलंबियाई जोड़ी से होगा मुकाबला

21 जनवरी 2018

Novak Djokovic beats Gael Monfils in Australian Open 2018
Tennis

गेल मोनफिल्स को हराकर ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के तीसरे दौर में पहुंचे नोवाक जोकोविक

18 जनवरी 2018

yuki bhambri ousted from first round of australian open
Tennis

Australian Open: युकी भांबरी तीसरी बार नहीं पार कर सके पहले दौर की बाधा

16 जनवरी 2018

Belinda Bencic beats Venus Williams in austrailian open
Tennis

Austrailian Open: इस युवा खिलाड़ी के पैंतरों में उलझी वीनस विलियम्स, पहले राउंड में हारकर हुईं बाहर

15 जनवरी 2018

Rafael Nadal beat victor Estrella Burgos in austrailian open
Tennis

ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन में नडाल की पहली जीत, इस टॉप टेन खिलाड़ी की उम्मीदें खत्म

16 जनवरी 2018

yuki bhambri qualified in austrailian open
Tennis

युकी भांबरी ने ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के लिए किया क्वालीफाई, रामकुमार की उम्मीदें खत्म

15 जनवरी 2018

Sania Mirza dancing video viral on Swag se Swagat song
Tennis

VIDEO: सलमान के 'स्वैग' वाले गाने पर सानिया मिर्जा ने किया जोरदार डांस

1 जनवरी 2018

Novak Djokovic out from Qatar Open
Tennis

चोट की वजह से कतर ओपन से बाहर हुए जोकोविच, ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन खेलने पर भी मंडराया खतरा

31 दिसंबर 2017

rafael nadal continues on top spot of atp rankings
Tennis

ATP रैंकिंग में टॉप पर पहुंचे नडाल, फेडरर को छोड़ा 1000 प्वाइंट्स पीछे 

9 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

राजधानी में बेखौफ बदमाश, दिनदहाड़े घर में घुसकर महिला का कत्ल

यूपी में बदमाशों का कहर जारी है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों को तो छोड़ ही दीजिए, राजधानी में भी लोग सुरक्षित नहीं हैं। शनिवार दोपहर बदमाशों ने लखनऊ में हार्डवेयर कारोबारी की पत्नी की दिनदहाड़े घर में घुस कर हत्या कर दी।

21 जनवरी 2018

these bollywood stars pledged to donate their organs after death special story 1:29

मरने के बाद भी जिंदा रहेंगे ये बॉलीवुड कलाकार, आप भी देखें, कैसे...

21 जनवरी 2018

WOMAN JASLEEN FROM KANPUR SHARE POST IN FACEBOOK AND SUICIDE IN GANGA BAIRAGE 1:15

आत्महत्या करने से पहले युवती ने फेसबुक पर अपलोड की VIDEO, देखिए

21 जनवरी 2018

DEEPIKA PADUKONE GETS A MAKEOVER FOR THE SONG GHOOMAR IN FILM PADMAVAT 1:11

‘पद्मावत’ के घूमर में दीपिका की कमर को बिना दोबारा शूट किए ऐसे छिपाया गया

21 जनवरी 2018

panchang 22 JANUARY 2018 MONDAY 0:31

सोमवार को शुभ काम करने से पहले ये खबर जरूर देखें

21 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.