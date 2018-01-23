Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Sports ›   Tennis ›   Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna and  Timea Babos pair in mixed doubles quarter-finals

Australian Open: भारत की आखिरी उम्मीद, बोपन्ना -बाबोस की जोड़ी मिक्स्ड डबल के क्वार्टर फाइनल में

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 06:33 PM IST
Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna and  Timea Babos pair in mixed doubles quarter-finals
बोपन्ना -बाबोस
भारत के स्टार टेनिल खिलाड़ी रोहन बोपन्ना और हंगरी की टिमिया बाबोस की जोड़ी आस्ट्रेलियाई ओपन मिक्स्ड डबल के क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंच गई। पांचवीं वरीयता प्राप्त बोपन्ना और बाबोस ने अमेरिका की वानिया किंग और क्रोएशिया के फ्रांको स्कूगोर को 6-4, 6-4 से हराया।  

गौरतलब है कि एक घंटे तक चले मुकाबले में बोपन्ना और बाबोस ने पहले सेट के तीसरे गेम में 2-1 की बढत बना ली।  दूसरे सेट के पांचवें मुकाबले में बोपन्ना और बाबोस ने स्कूगोर की सर्विस तोड़कर स्कोर 3-2 कर लिया। उन्होंने मैच में आठ ऐस लगाए जबकि उनके विपक्षी ने पांच ऐस ही लगा सके। बोपन्ना और बाबोस ने पिछले दौर में आस्ट्रेलिया के वाशिंगटन और पेरेज को 6-2, 6-4 से हराया था।   

RELATED

बहरहाल, बोपन्ना के रूप में आस्ट्रेलियाई ओपन में भारत की आखिरी उम्मीद बांकी है। बोपन्ना और बाबोस का सामना अब कोलंबिया के जुआन सेबेस्टियन काबाल और अमेरिका की एबिगेल स्पीयर्स से होगा। बोपन्ना से पहले लिएंडर पेस, पूरव राजा, दिविज शरण और खुद बोपन्ना पुरूष युगल से तीसरे दौर में बाहर हो गए।
australian open timea babos rohan bopanna purav raja divij sharan leander paes

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Pooja Bedi IGNORE To Father Kabir Bedi and Stepmother Parveen Dusanj
Bollywood

47 की एक्ट्रेस ने 42 की सौतेली मां को बोला था चुड़ैल, अब पार्टी में की ऐसी हरकत पिता को आया गुस्सा

23 जनवरी 2018

film raaz star dino morea come back in bollywood watch this video
Bollywood

9 साल तक लाइमलाइट से गायब रहा बिपाशा का एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड, 1 हिट और 25 फ्लॉप देकर अब कर रहा ये काम

23 जनवरी 2018

ram gopal varma share google static where mia malkova more search than pm modi and mukesh ambani
Bollywood

राम गोपाल वर्मा का दावा, मोदी-अंबानी से ज्यादा सर्च होती है God, Sex And Truth की एक्ट्रेस मिया

23 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut touch feet of karan johar on indias next superstar set
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत ने करण जौहर के पैर छूकर बोली ऐसी बात, रियलिटी शो के सेट पर छा गया सन्नाटा

23 जनवरी 2018

jiah khan suicide case court rejects rabiya application sooraj pancholi
Bollywood

जिया खान मर्डर: सूरज पंचोली पर नहीं चलेगा रेप-हत्या का केस, कोर्ट ने दी बड़ी राहत

23 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 winner shilpa shinde share a photo with salman khan
Television

Bigg Boss 11: सलमान को 'मिस' कर रहीं शिल्पा शिंदे, इस तरह कही दिल की बात

23 जनवरी 2018

indian cricketer Hardik Pandya Dating Hottie with actress Elli Avram
Bollywood

इस बोल्ड हीरोइन के साथ प्यार की पींगे लड़ा रहे हार्दिक पांड्या, भाई की शादी में परिवार से मिलवाया

23 जनवरी 2018

3 songs of shreya ghoshal have been cut from the padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के विरोध्‍ा से इस फेमस सिंगर को हुआ नुकसान, ट्वीट कर निकाला गुस्सा

23 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant luv tyagi ready for onscreen romance splitsvilla
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के इस कंटेस्टेंट की खुली किस्मत, अब करेगा ऑनस्क्रीन रोमांस

23 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 22th january to 28th january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 22 से 28 जनवरी: 6 राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा यह हफ्ता

23 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Novak Djokovic defeat by Hyeon Chung in australian open
Tennis

ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा उलटफेर, कमजोर खिलाड़ी ने जोकोविच को किया बाहर

12 ग्रैंडस्लैम जीतने वाले सर्बियाई टेनिस स्टार नोवाक जोकोविच क्वार्टर फाइनल से पहले ही हारकर बाहर हो गए हैं।

22 जनवरी 2018

rohan bopanna and divij sharan exit from mens doubles at australian open
Tennis

Australian Open: भारत की उम्मीदें खत्म, रोहन बोपन्ना और दिविज शरण हुए बाहर

22 जनवरी 2018

australian open: caroline wozniacki beat magdalena rybarikova to enters in quarter finals
Tennis

Australian open: रेबारिकोवा को हरा क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंचीं कैरोलिन वोज्नियाकी

22 जनवरी 2018

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal beats Diego Schwartzman to enter quarter finals
Tennis

वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 खिलाड़ी राफेल नडाल ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंचे 

21 जनवरी 2018

Leander Paes and Purav Raja lose in pre-quarters and out of the Australian Open
Tennis

पेस-राजा की जोड़ी आस्ट्रेलिया ओपन से हुए बाहर, प्री क्वार्टर फाइनल में मिली हार

21 जनवरी 2018

Leander Paes and Purav Raja qualified for third round of austrailian open
Tennis

ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन: तीसरे दौर में पहुंचे पेस और राजा, अगले राउंड में इस कोलंबियाई जोड़ी से होगा मुकाबला

21 जनवरी 2018

Novak Djokovic beats Gael Monfils in Australian Open 2018
Tennis

गेल मोनफिल्स को हराकर ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के तीसरे दौर में पहुंचे नोवाक जोकोविक

18 जनवरी 2018

Sania Mirza dancing video viral on Swag se Swagat song
Tennis

VIDEO: सलमान के 'स्वैग' वाले गाने पर सानिया मिर्जा ने किया जोरदार डांस

1 जनवरी 2018

Novak Djokovic out from Qatar Open
Tennis

चोट की वजह से कतर ओपन से बाहर हुए जोकोविच, ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन खेलने पर भी मंडराया खतरा

31 दिसंबर 2017

rafael nadal continues on top spot of atp rankings
Tennis

ATP रैंकिंग में टॉप पर पहुंचे नडाल, फेडरर को छोड़ा 1000 प्वाइंट्स पीछे 

9 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

बॉलीवुड के इन सुपरस्टार्स की पहली फिल्म का लुक कर देगा आपको हैरान, वीडियो

आज भले ही बॉलीवुड के सुपरस्टार्स सबके दिलों पर राज करते हों लेकिन अपने करियर की शुरुआत में ये भी आम लड़कों की तरह ही थे।

23 जनवरी 2018

Watch: Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day parade at Rajpath 1:04

VIDEO: 26 जनवरी से पहले राजपथ पर दिखा ये खूबसूरत नजारा

23 जनवरी 2018

81 percent of women in up use clothe during the menstruation 3:00

यूपी में 81 फीसदी महिलाएं मासिक धर्म के दौरान करती हैं कपड़े का इस्तेमाल

23 जनवरी 2018

Construction of bunkers underway in border areas to reduce civilian casualties in poonch 3:11

ये बंकर बनेंगे LoC पर नागरिकों की ढाल, नहीं भेद पाएंगी पाकिस्तानी गोलियां

23 जनवरी 2018

CAREER PLUS 23 JANUARY 2018, government job in SBI 12:03

SBI में निकलीं 8301 नौकरियां, ये है अप्लाई करने की आखिरी तारीख

23 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Novak Djokovic defeat by Hyeon Chung in australian open
Tennis

ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा उलटफेर, कमजोर खिलाड़ी ने जोकोविच को किया बाहर

22 जनवरी 2018

rohan bopanna and divij sharan exit from mens doubles at australian open
Tennis

Australian Open: भारत की उम्मीदें खत्म, रोहन बोपन्ना और दिविज शरण हुए बाहर

22 जनवरी 2018

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal beats Diego Schwartzman to enter quarter finals
Tennis

वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 खिलाड़ी राफेल नडाल ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंचे 

21 जनवरी 2018

Leander Paes and Purav Raja qualified for third round of austrailian open
Tennis

ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन: तीसरे दौर में पहुंचे पेस और राजा, अगले राउंड में इस कोलंबियाई जोड़ी से होगा मुकाबला

21 जनवरी 2018

yuki bhambri ousted from first round of australian open
Tennis

Australian Open: युकी भांबरी तीसरी बार नहीं पार कर सके पहले दौर की बाधा

16 जनवरी 2018

Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan  win first-round matches at Australian Open qualifiers
Tennis

युकी और रामनाथन ने ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन क्वालीफायर में दिखाया जलवा, जीते अपने-अपने मैच

10 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.