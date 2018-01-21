Download App
वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 खिलाड़ी राफेल नडाल ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंचे 

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 08:12 PM IST
16 बार ग्रैंड स्लैम सिंगल्स का खिताब अपने नाम स्पेन के स्टार टेनिस खिलाड़ी राफेल नडाल ने ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन में साल के पहले ग्रैंड स्लैम के क्वार्टर फाइनल में जगह बना लिया है। वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 नडाल ने 3 घंटे 51 मिनट तक चले संघर्षपूर्ण मुकाबले में अर्जेंटीना के डिएगो श्वार्ट्जमैन की चुनौती खत्म की। चौथे दौर में 31 साल के नडाल ने 24वीं सीड श्वार्ट्जमैन को 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 से मात दी। अब क्वार्टर फाइनल में नडाल का सामना क्रोएशिया के मारिन सिलिक से होगा।

वहीं, वर्ल्ड नंबर-6 सिलिक ने चौथे दौर में स्पेन के वर्ल्ड नंबर-11 पाब्लो कारेनो बुस्टा को 3 घंटे और 27 मिनट तक चले 6-7 (7-2), 6-3, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (7-3) से करारी शिकस्त दी। उधर, वर्ल्ड नंबर-49 अमेरिका के केल एडमंड भी क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंच चुके हैं। एडमंड ने इटली के वर्ल्ड नंबर-76 आंद्रेस सेप्पी को 2 घंटे और 57 मिनट में 6-7 (4-7), 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 से मात दी।
Most Read

Leander Paes and Purav Raja qualified for third round of austrailian open
Tennis

ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन: तीसरे दौर में पहुंचे पेस और राजा, अगले राउंड में इस कोलंबियाई जोड़ी से होगा मुकाबला

भारत के दिग्गज टेनिस स्टार लिएंडर ने अपने जोड़ीदार पूरव राजा के साथ ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के मेंस डबल्स के तीसरे राउंड में प्रवेश कर लिया है।

21 जनवरी 2018

Novak Djokovic beats Gael Monfils in Australian Open 2018
Tennis

गेल मोनफिल्स को हराकर ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के तीसरे दौर में पहुंचे नोवाक जोकोविक

18 जनवरी 2018

yuki bhambri ousted from first round of australian open
Tennis

Australian Open: युकी भांबरी तीसरी बार नहीं पार कर सके पहले दौर की बाधा

16 जनवरी 2018

Belinda Bencic beats Venus Williams in austrailian open
Tennis

Austrailian Open: इस युवा खिलाड़ी के पैंतरों में उलझी वीनस विलियम्स, पहले राउंड में हारकर हुईं बाहर

15 जनवरी 2018

Rafael Nadal beat victor Estrella Burgos in austrailian open
Tennis

ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन में नडाल की पहली जीत, इस टॉप टेन खिलाड़ी की उम्मीदें खत्म

16 जनवरी 2018

yuki bhambri qualified in austrailian open
Tennis

युकी भांबरी ने ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के लिए किया क्वालीफाई, रामकुमार की उम्मीदें खत्म

15 जनवरी 2018

Sania Mirza dancing video viral on Swag se Swagat song
Tennis

VIDEO: सलमान के 'स्वैग' वाले गाने पर सानिया मिर्जा ने किया जोरदार डांस

1 जनवरी 2018

Novak Djokovic out from Qatar Open
Tennis

चोट की वजह से कतर ओपन से बाहर हुए जोकोविच, ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन खेलने पर भी मंडराया खतरा

31 दिसंबर 2017

rafael nadal continues on top spot of atp rankings
Tennis

ATP रैंकिंग में टॉप पर पहुंचे नडाल, फेडरर को छोड़ा 1000 प्वाइंट्स पीछे 

9 जनवरी 2018

Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan  win first-round matches at Australian Open qualifiers
Tennis

युकी और रामनाथन ने ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन क्वालीफायर में दिखाया जलवा, जीते अपने-अपने मैच

10 जनवरी 2018

