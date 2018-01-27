अपना शहर चुनें

कैरोलिना वोज्नियाकी बनी ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन क्वीन, जीता पहला ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 05:31 PM IST
australian open: Caroline Wozniacki beats Simona Halep to clinch the
कैरोलिना वोज्नियाकी
ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन में शनिवार को महिला वर्ग के खिताब के लिए वर्ल्ड की नंबर एक खिलाड़ी रोमानिया की सिमोना हालेप और दूसरे नंबर की खिलाड़ी डेनमार्क की कैरोलिना वोज्नियाकी के बीच मुकाबला हुआ। फाइनल मुकाबले में कैरोलिना ने सिमोना को हराकर अपने करियर का पहला ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब जीत लिया। उन्होंने सिमोना को 7-6 (2) ,3-6, 6-4 से करारी मात दी।
 
