Home ›   Sports ›   Tennis ›   Australian Open 2021 Mens Final Live Score and updates Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev

Australian Open 2021 Men's Final Live Score: नोवाक जोकोविच ने 7-5 से जीता पहला सेट, मेदवेदेव दे रहे कड़ी टक्कर

Anshul Talmale स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: अंशुल तलमले
Updated Sun, 21 Feb 2021 03:12 PM IST
नोवाक जोकोविच बनाम डेनियल मेदवेदेव (फाइल फोटो)
नोवाक जोकोविच बनाम डेनियल मेदवेदेव (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ट्विटर @AustralianOpen
ख़बर सुनें
सर्बिया के नोवाक जोकोविच और रूस के डेनियल मेदवेदेव के बीच रविवार को साल के पहले ग्रैंडस्लैम की लड़ाई शुरू हो चुकी है। जोकोविच ने 7-5 से पहला सेट अपने नाम किया। 0-3 से पिछड़ने के बाद मेदवेदेव ने 4-4 से वापसी की, लेकिन जोकोविच को हराने में असफल रहे। कांटे की टक्कर वाला पहला सेट दुनिया के नंबर एक खिलाड़ी जोकोविच ने जीता।
जोकोविच की जोरदार शुरआत। पहले सेट में 3-0 की अहम बढ़त बनाई।
 
मेदवेदेव की जबरदस्त वापसी।


आठ बार के ऑस्ट्रेलियाई ओपन चैंपियन जोकोविच दुनिया के चौथे नंबर के खिलाड़ी मेदवेदेव को हराकर अपना 18वां ग्रैंडस्लैम जीतना चाहते हैं। यह नंबर एक और नंबर चार की जंग है।
 

sports tennis national australian open australian open 2021 novak djokovic daniil medvedev

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

