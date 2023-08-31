Notifications

PM Modi-Praggnanandhaa: ग्रैंडमास्टर प्रगनाननंदा और उनके माता-पिता से मिले प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, दिया खास संदेश

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2023 08:43 PM IST
सार

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने चेस वर्ल्ड कप टूर्नामेंट के दौरान सोशल मीडिया पर कई बार युवा शतरंज ग्रैंडमास्टर प्रगनाननंदा की प्रशंसा की थी। अब उन्होंने गुरुवार को प्रगनाननंदा और उनके माता-पिता दोनों से मुलाकात की है।

PM Narendra Modi Meets R Praggnanandhaa, Give Special Message For Chess World Cup Hero
पीएम मोदी ने प्रगनाननंदा और उनके परिवार वालों से मुलाकात की - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
शतरंज विश्व कप में रजत पदक जीतने के बाद से ग्रैंडमास्टर आर प्रगनाननंदा लगातार सुर्खियों में बने हुए हैं। प्रगनाननंदा को वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल में मौजूदा विश्व नंबर एक मैग्नस कार्लसन के हाथों हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। हालांकि, प्रतियोगिता में उनकी प्रभावशाली यात्रा ने उन्हें बहुत प्रशंसा दिलाई।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने टूर्नामेंट के दौरान सोशल मीडिया पर कई बार युवा शतरंज ग्रैंडमास्टर प्रगनाननंदा की प्रशंसा की थी। अब उन्होंने गुरुवार को प्रगनाननंदा और उनके माता-पिता दोनों से मुलाकात की है। प्रगनाननंदा ने एक्स (जिसे पहले ट्विटर कहा जाता था) पर पोस्ट किया, "माननीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से उनके आवास पर मिलना एक बड़ा सम्मान था। मेरे और मेरे माता-पिता के लिए प्रोत्साहन के सभी शब्दों के लिए धन्यवाद सर।"

इस मुलाकात को लेकर पीएम मोदी ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर  पोस्ट किया। उन्होंने लिखा-  आज शाम सात बजे, एलकेएम में बहुत विशेष मेहमान आए। प्रगनाननंदा और उनके परिवार से मिलकर खुशी हुई। आप जुनून और दृढ़ता का परिचय देते हैं। आपका उदाहरण दिखाता है कि कैसे भारत का युवा किसी भी क्षेत्र में विजय प्राप्त कर सकता है। आप पर गर्व है!

इससे पहले जब देश के सबसे युवा ग्रैंडमास्टर और मौजूदा समय में सबसे बेहतरीन शतरंज खिलाड़ी प्रगनाननंदा शतरंज विश्व कप में सबसे युवा उपविजेता बनने के बाद अपने घर लौटे थे तो चेन्नई में लोग बड़ी संख्या में उनका इंतजार कर रहे थे। भीड़ के बीच उन्हें सुरक्षा के साथ ले जाया गया। इस दौरान उनके प्रशंसकों ने उन पर फूलों की बारिश की। उन्हें बुके और शॉल के साथ सम्मानित किया गया। प्रगनाननंदा के स्वागत का वीडियो भी सामने आया है, जिसमें उनके प्रति चेन्नई के लोगों का प्यार देखने को मिल रहा है।

शतरंज विश्व कप में कमाल करने वाले प्रगनाननंदा के माता-पिता ने भी उनकी सफलता में अहम योगदान दिया है। खासकर उनकी मां नागलक्ष्मी आज भी हर विदेशी दौरे में उनके साथ जाती हैं और अपने हाथ से खाना बनाकर उन्हें खिलाती हैं, ताकि बेटे की तबीयत ठीक रहे और उसे कोई परेशानी का सामना न करना पड़े। आनंद महिंद्रा ने प्रगनाननंदा की माता नागलक्ष्मी और पिता रमेशबाबू के सम्मान में उन्हें इलेक्ट्रिल कार देने का फैसला किया है। 

प्रगनाननंदा ने शतंरज विश्व कप में अपने कोच के बिना शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। मैच दर मैच वह बेहतर होते गए। फाइनल में दुनिया के नंबर एक खिलाड़ी मैग्नस कार्लसन से हारने के बाद वह शतरंज विश्व कप के सबसे युवा उपविजेता बने। इससे पहले उन्होंने अपने से काफी बेहतर रैंकिंग वाले दुनिया के नंबर दो खिलाड़ी हिकारू नाकामुरा और दुनिया के नंबर तीन खिलाड़ी फैबियानो कारूआना को भी हराया। हालांकि, उन्होंने कहा कि उनके लिए सबसे मुश्किल मैच हमवतन अर्जुन एरीगेसी के खिलाफ था।
