PM Modi-Praggnanandhaa: ग्रैंडमास्टर प्रगनाननंदा और उनके माता-पिता से मिले प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, दिया खास संदेश

It was a great honour to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi at his residence!— Praggnanandhaa (@rpragchess) August 31, 2023
Thank you sir for all the words of encouragement to me and my parents🙏 pic.twitter.com/dsKJGx8TRU
Had very special visitors at 7, LKM today.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2023
Delighted to meet you, @rpragchess along with your family.
You personify passion and perseverance. Your example shows how India's youth can conquer any domain. Proud of you! https://t.co/r40ahCwgph
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Indian chess grandmaster and 2023 FIDE World Cup runner-up R Praggnanandhaa received a grand welcome at the Chennai Airport, as he returns to the country. pic.twitter.com/8QU5vV7n2Q— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023
