दुनिया को रुला गए इरफान खान, खेल जगत में भी छाया मातम, एक्टर दी गई अंतिम विदाई

{"_id":"5ea92dced64d396e562fe85c","slug":"irrfan-khan-passes-away-at-53-sports-fraternity-pay-tribute","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0930\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0917\u090f \u0907\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0916\u0947\u0932 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0924\u092e, \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

मशहूर अभिनेता इरफान खान नहीं रहे। मुंबई के कोकिलाबेन अस्पताल में बुधवार को उन्होंने आखिरी सांस ली। 53 वर्षीय इरफान को अचानक तबीयत बिगड़ने पर मंगलवार रात आईसीयू में रखा गया था। कई बेहतरीन फिल्मों में अपनी एक्टिंग का लोहा मनवाने वाले इरफान के देहांत से खेल जगत में भी शोक की लहर है। कई मौजूदा और पूर्व खिलाड़ियों ने उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी।

R.I.P @irrfank Ji. Always enjoyed your amazing work and your mind-blowing skills as an actor and artist. Sincere condolences and prayers for the family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dh6QdDs9nh — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 29, 2020

Extremely to hear about the demise of #IrfanKhan. He was truly an actor with immense talent & high caliber. He will be missed badly. My heartfelt condolences to the family. #ripirfankhan pic.twitter.com/kXe7FfNvuP — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 29, 2020

A great actor and a great talent. Heartfelt

Condolences to his family and well - wishers #IrfanKhan — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 29, 2020

Saddened to hear the passing away of #IrrfanKhan. A wonderful actor. Gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) April 29, 2020

Saddened to hear about #IrrfanKhan’s demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family. One of my favourite actors, gone too soon. His work will live on forever. RIP, Irrfan. pic.twitter.com/nEbbiPfEu7 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 29, 2020

There are actors who have the ability to move you with every performance, irrespective of role or medium! Irrfan Khan was one of those rare gems! Indispensable. He went too soon! RIP! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 29, 2020