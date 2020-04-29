शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   irrfan khan passes away at 53, sports fraternity pay tribute

दुनिया को रुला गए इरफान खान, खेल जगत में भी छाया मातम, एक्टर दी गई अंतिम विदाई

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 29 Apr 2020 01:04 PM IST
विज्ञापन
इरफान खान
इरफान खान - फोटो : ट्विटर
ख़बर सुनें

मशहूर अभिनेता इरफान खान नहीं रहे। मुंबई के कोकिलाबेन अस्पताल में बुधवार को उन्होंने आखिरी सांस ली। 53 वर्षीय इरफान को अचानक तबीयत बिगड़ने पर मंगलवार रात आईसीयू में रखा गया था। कई बेहतरीन फिल्मों में अपनी एक्टिंग का लोहा मनवाने वाले इरफान के देहांत से खेल जगत में भी शोक की लहर है। कई मौजूदा और पूर्व खिलाड़ियों ने उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी।

विज्ञापन
 









लॉकडाउन पीरियड में पाएं, अमर उजाला e-Paper Yearly Plan 1̶1̶9̶9̶ Rs.119 में
Click here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
irrfan khan irrfan khan death इरफान खान
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत में कोरोना
India News

भारत में कोरोना: कर्मचारियों के वेतन में कटौती के लिए अध्यादेश लाएगी केरल सरकार

29 अप्रैल 2020

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता इरफान खान का निधन
Bollywood

भावप्रवण अभिनेता इरफान खान का निधन, मुंबई के कोकिलाबेन अस्पताल में ली आखिरी सांस

29 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
Irrfan Khan
Bollywood

इन 10 फिल्मों ने इरफान को बना दिया सिनेमा का महारथी, 'पान सिंह तोमर' से लेकर बन चुके 'मदारी' भी

29 अप्रैल 2020

इरफान खान के निधन पर गमगीन हुआ बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

इरफान खान के निधन पर गमगीन हुआ बॉलीवुड, अमिताभ-रवीना समेत इन सितारों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

29 अप्रैल 2020

इरफान खान का 54 वर्ष की आयु में निधन हो गया
Bollywood

Irrfan Khan: इरफान खान के निधन से सोशल मीडिया पर आया आंसुओं का सैलाब, यूजर्स बोले- 'आखिरी सांस तक आप याद आओगे'

29 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
नरेंद्र मोदी-डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अचानक बदला अमेरिका का रुख, व्हाइट हाउस ने ट्विटर पर पीएम मोदी को किया अनफॉलो

29 अप्रैल 2020

Char dham yatra 2020: Kedarnath Dham Doors Open Today in Lockdown awesome photos
Dehradun

चारधाम यात्रा: छह माह के लिए खुला केदारनाथ धाम, तस्वीरों में देखें अद्भुत - अकल्पनीय छटा

29 अप्रैल 2020

उत्तर कोरिया के नेता किम जोंग उन (फाइल फोटो)
World

केवल किम जोंग उन ही नहीं, उत्तर कोरिया के कई नेता-अधिकारी भी हुए हैं अचानक गायब

29 अप्रैल 2020

Pankaj Tripathi
Bollywood

ईश्वर की सिफारिश लेकर फिल्मों में काम मांगने जाया करते थे पंकज त्रिपाठी, सुनाया मजेदार किस्सा

29 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना वायरस
World

कोरोना के चार महीने: इतने अमेरिकी 20 साल चले वियतनाम युद्ध में भी नहीं मरे

29 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited