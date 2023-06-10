Notifications

Hindi News ›   Sports ›   Novak Djokovic and fans In Awe As Carlos Alcaraz Does A Roger Federer in French Open semi final; Watch Video

French Open: कार्लोस अल्काराज के इस शॉट को देखकर आई रोजर फेडरर की याद, नोवाक जोकोविच भी हुए हैरान, देखें VIDEO

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पेरिस Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Sat, 10 Jun 2023 04:17 PM IST
सार

जोकोविच और अल्काराज में खेले गए सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में पहले दो सेट में दोनों के बीच कड़ी टक्कर देखने को मिली। हालांकि, तीसरे सेट में अल्काराज को क्रैम्प आया और वह दर्द में दिखे। इसके बाद वह खेले तो जरूर, लेकिन पूरी फिटनेस नहीं दिखा सके।

Novak Djokovic and fans In Awe As Carlos Alcaraz Does A Roger Federer in French Open semi final; Watch Video
अल्काराज ने जोकोविच के खिलाफ एक बेहतरीन शॉट खेला - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विस्तार

फ्रेंच ओपन के सेमीफाइनल में वर्ल्ड नंबर-वन कार्लोस अल्काराज गार्फिया और नोवाक जोकोविच की टक्कर हुई। दो बार के फ्रेंच ओपन चैंपियन जोकोविच ने अल्काराज को 6-2, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 से हराकर फाइनल में जगह बनाई। जोकोविच 23वें ग्रैंडस्लैम टाइटल और तीसरे रोलैंड गैरोस क्राउन से बस एक जीत दूर है। अल्काराज को हराने के साथ ही जोकोविच 1930 में बिल टिल्डेन के बाद फाइनल में पहुंचने वाले सबसे उम्रदराज खिलाड़ी बन गए।

 

Novak Djokovic and fans In Awe As Carlos Alcaraz Does A Roger Federer in French Open semi final; Watch Video
कार्लोस अल्काराज - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
कोर्ट फिलिपे चैट्रियर में खेले गए सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में पहले दो सेट में दोनों के बीच कड़ी टक्कर देखने को मिली। हालांकि, तीसरे सेट में अल्काराज को क्रैम्प आया और वह दर्द में दिखे। इसके बाद वह खेले तो जरूर, लेकिन पूरी फिटनेस नहीं दिखा सके। इसका फायदा जोकोविच ने उठाया और अगले दो सेट 6-1, 6-1 से जीत लिए। दूसरे सेट के दौरान जोकोविच ने एक ऐसा शॉट लगाया, जिसे देखकर कोर्ट अरेना में मौजूद सभी लोग और यहां तक कि जोकोविच भी हैरान रह गए।

अल्काराज ने दूसरे सेट में एक ऐसा शॉट लगाया, जिसे देखकर पूर्व दिग्गज टेनिस प्लेयर रोजर फेडरर की याद आ गई। दरअसल, जोकोविच ने एक शॉट खेला जिसमें गेंद अल्काराज से आगे निकल गई थी। सबको ऐसा लगा कि अब अल्काराज इसे लॉफ्ट करेंगे, लेकिन उन्होंने चौंकाते हुए पीछे दौड़कर जोकोविच की दाईं और गेंद को फ्लिक कर दिया और पॉइंट हासिल किए। इस शॉट को देखकर अरेना में मौजूद दर्शकों ने स्टैंडिंग ओवेशन दिया। 

वहीं, जोकोविच भी इस शॉट की तारीफ किए बिना नहीं रह सके। उन्होंने भी ताली बजाकर अल्काराज की तारीफ की। फेडरर ने भी 2006 में फ्रेंच ओपन के सेमीफाइनल में डेविड नालबैंडियन के खिलाफ कुछ इसी तरह का शॉट खेला था। मैच के बाद जोकोविच ने कहा- यह हम दोनों के लिए शारीरिक रूप से बहुत कठिन था। मैच के दौरान शरीर का थक जाना और मोच आना आम बात है। हालांकि, अल्काराज अंतिम समय तक लड़ते रहे, इसके लिए सम्मान। अपने 34वें ग्रैंड स्लैम फाइनल में जोकोविच का सामना कैस्पर रूड से होगा।

Novak Djokovic booed by fans after beating injured Carlos Alcaraz to reach French Open final | talkSPORT
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

