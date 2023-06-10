French Open: कार्लोस अल्काराज के इस शॉट को देखकर आई रोजर फेडरर की याद, नोवाक जोकोविच भी हुए हैरान, देखें VIDEO

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
In Novak voice: NOT TOO BAD 🤯#RolandGarros | @carlosalcaraz pic.twitter.com/pHkwxrff4u— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2023
I’ve seen Roger has done it in 2006 Roland-Garros SF. They reacted the same. pic.twitter.com/XBr53LmJsN— 筋トレ、その情報に価値はない (@Ju9d4Us8SOaM5PN) June 9, 2023
FEDERER a Nalbandian en SF #RolandGarros 2006.— Pablo Puente (@PabloPuente17) June 9, 2023
ALCARAZ a Djokovic en SF #RolandGarros 2023.
17 años después se repite la historia con un punto memorable en la Philippe Chatrier. pic.twitter.com/bzsp3AIvsg
Federer in the 2006 Roland Garros semis.— imam hulagur (@imamhulagur) June 9, 2023
Alcaraz in the Roland Garros 2023 semis. pic.twitter.com/9zOoIkkHux
Dos punts idèntics amb 17 anys de diferència. Semifinal de Roland Garros 2023 Djokovic-Alcaraz. Semifinal de Roland Garros 2006 Federer-Nalbandian pic.twitter.com/Qvsj1XcVsa— Joan R Vallvé (@joanRvallve) June 9, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
Followed