Love Jihad: तारा शाहदेव धर्मांतरण मामले में CBI विशेष अदालत ने तीन को दोषी ठहराया; पति को उम्रकैद

दोषी रसकिबुल हसन के वकील मुख्तार अहमद ने कहा ''इस मामले में तीन आरोपी हैं। रणजीत सिंह कोहली, मुश्ताक अहमद और कौशर रानी। कौशर रानी को धारा 376 के साथ 120 बी के तहत 10 साल की सजा हुई है। मुश्ताक अहमद को धारा 376 के तहत 15 साल की सजा हुई है। रणजीत सिंह कोहली को हिरसात मृत्यु तक आजीवन कारावास की सजा है। हम उस आदेश के खिलाफ उच्च न्यायालय में अपील करेंगे और निश्चित रूप से, हमें वहां से राहत मिलेगी... यह पारिवारिक विवाद का मामला है, यह कोई बड़ा मुद्दा नहीं है... वे समाज में एक सम्मानित व्यक्ति हैं। हमें नहीं लगता कि यह इन लोगों के खिलाफ कुछ भी गंभीर है... हम उच्च न्यायालय जाएंगे। .."
#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: National Shooter Tara Shahdeo says, "I want to thank the court and the CBI who served me justice. This justice is not just for me, every daughter in the country will gain trust that whoever does this to them will be punished. People who do this would… pic.twitter.com/zBpgxOWocZ— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2023
#WATCH | National Shooter Tara Shahdeo forced conversion case | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Lawyer of convicted Rasqibul Hasan, Mukhtar Ahmed says, "There are three accused in this case. Ranjeet Singh Kohli, Mushtaq Ahmed and Kaushar Rani. Kaushar Rani has been punished for 10 years under… pic.twitter.com/lfZrjgQHL7— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2023
