Lionel Messi Video: इंटर मियामी लीग कप के क्वार्टर फाइनल में, लियोनल मेसी के करिश्माई प्रदर्शन से मिली जीत

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, टेक्सास (अमेरिका) Published by: रोहित राज Updated Mon, 07 Aug 2023 01:22 PM IST
सार

टेक्सास में होम टीम एफसी डलास के खिलाफ इंटर मियामी ने पेनल्टी शूटआउट में जीत हासिल की। निर्धारित 90 मिनट तक मैच 4-4 की बराबरी पर रहने के बाद पेनल्टी शूटआउट में फैसला हुआ। मैच में लियोनल मेसी ने दो गोल किए।

गोल करने के बाद लियोनल मेसी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
अमेरिका में अर्जेंटीना के दिग्गज फुटबॉल खिलाड़ी लियोनल मेसी का करिश्माई प्रदर्शन जारी है। मेसी ने अपनी कप्तानी में इंटर मियामी को लीग के क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंचा दिया है। इंटर मियामी टूर्नामेंट के इतिहास में पहली बार अंतिम-8 में पहुंची है। 2019 में शुरू हुए टूर्नामेंट का यह तीसरा संस्करण है। इंटर मियामी की टीम पहली बार ही लीग कप में हिस्सा ले रही हैं। मेसी ने टीम को खिताब के नजदीक पहुंचा दिया है। अब इंटर मियामी को फाइनल में पहुंचने के लिए दो और मैच जीतने हैं।


टेक्सास के टोयोटा स्टेडियम में होम टीम एफसी डलास के खिलाफ इंटर मियामी ने पेनल्टी शूटआउट में जीत हासिल की। निर्धारित 90 मिनट तक मैच 4-4 की बराबरी पर रहने के बाद पेनल्टी शूटआउट में फैसला हुआ। वहां इंटर मियामी ने 5-3 से जीत हासिल की। क्वार्टर फाइनल में टीम का मुकाबला 11 अगस्त को ह्यूस्टन डायनेमो या चार्लोट एफसी से होगा।

मेसी ने छठे मिनट में ही किया था गोल
मैच की बात करें तो मेसी ने छठे मिनट में गोल कर इंटर मियामी को 1-0 से आगे कर दिया। डलास की टीम ने 37वें मिनट में वापसी की। उसके लिए फाकुंडो क्विकनॉन ने पहला गोल किया। हाफटाइम से ठीक पहले 45वें मिनट में बर्नार्ड कामुंगो ने डलास की टीम को 2-1 से आगे कर दिया। हाफटाइम के बाद दोनों टीमों के बीच जोरदार मुकाबला देखने को मिला। 63वें मिनट में डलास के लिए एलन वेलास्को ने गोल कर दिया और अब स्कोर 3-1 हो गया।

मेसी के पहले गोल का वीडियो:


2-4 से पीछे हो गई थी इंटर मियामी
डलास की टीम जब मैच में 3-1 से आगे थी तो लगा कि लियोनल मेसी की टीम इंटर मियामी क्वार्टर फाइनल में नहीं पहुंच पाएगी। 65वें मिनट में इंटर के लिए बेंजामिन क्रेमास्कि ने गोल कर स्कोर को 3-2 कर दिया, लेकिन रॉबर्ट टेलर ने आत्मघाती गोल कर दिया। अपने खिलाड़ी की गलती के कारण इंटर की टीम मैच में 2-4 से पीछे हो गई। अब उसकी हार लगभग तय हो गई थी। 80वें मिनट में डलास के खिलाड़ी मार्को फरफान ने रॉबर्ट टेलर जैसी गलती की। फरफान ने आत्मघाती गोल किया। यहां से इंटर मियामी को जीवनदान मिल गया। उसने आखिरी 10 मिनट में मैच को बराबरी करने के लिए कई प्रयास किए।

लियोनल मेसी ने 85वें मिनट में कमाल
85वें मिनट में लियोनल मेसी का जादू देखने को मिला। इंटर मियामी को फ्री किक मिला। 85वें मिनट में फ्री-किक एक्सपर्ट कहे जाने वाले मेसी गेंद को बॉक्स के बाहर से मारने के लिए तैयार हुए तो इंटर मियामी के फैंस की नजरें उन पड़ थी। मेसी ऐसे मौकों को बर्बाद नहीं होने देते। यहां भी उन्होंने ऐसा ही किया। गेंद को सीधे गोलपोस्ट में मारकर इंटर की टीम को 4-4 की बराबरी पर ला दिया। निर्धारित 90 मिनट की समाप्ति के बाद स्कोर 4-4 रहा। मैच पेनल्टी शूटआउट में पहुंच गया।

मेसी के दूसरे गोल का वीडियो:


पेनल्टी शूटआउट में क्या हुआ?
पेनल्टी शूटआउट में इंटर मियामी के लिए सभी पांच खिलाड़ियों ने गेंद को गोलपोस्ट में पहुंचाया। मेसी, सर्जियो बुस्केट्स, लियोनार्डो कैम्पाना, कमाल मिलर और बेंजामिन क्रेमास्कि ने गेंद को निशाने पर मारा। डलास के लिए पॉल अरिओला, फाकुंडो क्विकनॉन, जेसुस फेरिएरा ने गोल किया। पॉक्सटन पोमिकैल चूक गए और डलास की टीम हार गई। इस तरह इंटर मियामी की टीम ने 5-3 से पेनल्टी शूटआउट को जीत लिया और टूर्नामेंट में आगे बढ़ गई।
Followed