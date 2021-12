Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship: भारत की झिली डालाबेहरा ने एक गोल्ड समेत तीन मेडल जीते

#Weightlifting Medal Update



🇮🇳's #JhilliDalabehera 🏋️♀️ lifts a total of 167kg with 73kg in Snatch & 94kg in Clean & Jerk to win 3️⃣ medals in Women's 49kg (GOLD🥇in Snatch & SILVER🥈in Total and Clean & Jerk category) at ongoing Commonwealth Senior C'ships 2021



