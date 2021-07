क्वार्टर फाइनल की उम्मीद: वंदना ने लगाई ऐतिहासिक हैट्रिक, भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ने अफ्रीका को हराया

🇮🇳 𝗪𝗢𝗡-dana!



2️⃣/2️⃣ successful penalty corner attempts by #IND's Vandana Katariya in their clash against #RSA today! She became the first Indian woman to score a hat-trick at the Olympics.#Tokyo2020 | #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #Hockey pic.twitter.com/VxSUwJOA7s