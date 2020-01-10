शहर चुनें

'वर्ल्ड गेम्स एथलीट ऑफ द इयर’ के लिए नॉमिनेट हुईं हॉकी टीम की कप्तान रानी रामपाल

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 10 Jan 2020 06:58 PM IST
रानी रामपाल
रानी रामपाल - फोटो : पीटीआई
हॉकी की संचालन संस्था एफआईएच ने भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम की कप्तान रानी रामपाल को ‘वर्ल्ड गेम्स एथलीट ऑफ द इयर’ के लिए नॉमिनेट किया। हॉकी इंडिया ने बयान में कहा कि अंतरराष्ट्रीय महासंघों द्वारा इस पुरस्कार के लिए 25 खिलाड़ियों को नामांकित किया गया है और एफआईएच ने रानी के शानदार प्रदर्शन और उनकी अगुआई करने की काबिलियत को देखकर उनका नाम इस पुरस्कार के लिए शामिल किया।
हॉकी इंडिया के अध्यक्ष मोहम्मद मुश्ताक अहमद ने कहा कि हॉकी इंडिया रानी के ‘वर्ल्ड गेम्स ऐथलीट ऑफ द इयर 2019’ के लिए नॉमिनेट किए जाने की खबर से बहुत खुश है। वह देश में कई के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत हैं।’ विजेता का फैसला ऑनलाइन वोटिंग में किया जाएगा जो 30 जनवरी को समाप्त होगी। रानी ने भारत के पहली बार लगातार ओलिंपिक खेलों के लिए क्वॉलिफाइ करने में काफी अहम भूमिका निभाई।
