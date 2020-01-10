'वर्ल्ड गेम्स एथलीट ऑफ द इयर’ के लिए नॉमिनेट हुईं हॉकी टीम की कप्तान रानी रामपाल

.@imranirampal 🇮🇳 is a #Hockey superstar. In 2019 her team won the @FIH_Hockey Series Finals and she was named Player of the Tournament.



She is a candidate for The World Games Athlete of the Year! Vote & check out the other candidates: https://t.co/xrdZLZrlRM #TheWorldGamesAOTY pic.twitter.com/zR4KN9LeIK