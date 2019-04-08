शहर चुनें

Malaysia open 2019: india vs Malaysia third match ends with draw by 4-4

भारत-मलयेशिया के बीच मैच ड्रॉ, 4-4 की बराबरी खत्म हुआ मुकाबला

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 08 Apr 2019 07:28 PM IST
भारत बनाम मलयेशिया
भारत बनाम मलयेशिया - फोटो : file photo
भारत और मलयेशिया के बीच सोमवार को खेला गया मुकाबला 4-4 की बराबरी पर खत्म हुआ। इस ड्रॉ के साथ भारत ने पांच मैचों की सीरीज में 2-0 की पहले ही बढ़त बना चुकी है। इस मुकाबले में भारत की तरफ से 12वें मिनट में नवजोत, 22वें व 45वें मिनट में नवनीत ने डबल किया, जबकि 54वें मिनट में लालरेमसियामी ने चौथा गोल किया।
इससे पहले भारत ने मेजबान टीम को पहले मुकाबले में 3-0 से , जबकि दूसरे मैच में 5-0 से करारी शिक्सत देकर सीरीज में लगातार 2-0 की बढ़त बनाई। वहीं, दोनों टीमों के बीच खेला गया आज का मुकाबला 4-4 की बराबरी पर खत्म हुआ।
 

malaysia open 2019 india vs malaysia hockey india
