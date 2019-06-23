शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Sports ›   Hockey ›   Indian women's hockey team registers 3-1 victory over Japan in the final

जापान को हराकर भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ने जीता FIH सीरीज फाइनल्स का खिताब

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 23 Jun 2019 04:23 PM IST
भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम
भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
ड्रैग फ्लिकर गुरजीत कौर के दो गोल की मदद से भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ने रविवार को एफआईएच सीरीज फाइनल्स के फाइनल में जापान को 3-1 से हराकर खिताबी जीत दर्ज की। भारत की तरफ से रानी रामपाल तीसरे मिनट में, जबकि गुरजीत कौर ने 45वें और 60वें मिनट में गोल किया। वहीं, जापान की तरफ से कानोन ने 11वें मिनट में गोल किया।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 

बता दें कि शनिवार को भारतीय टीम ने सेमीफाइनल में चिली को 4-2 से हराकर टोक्यो ओलंपिक क्वालिफायर के फाइनल दौर में स्थान सुनिश्चित किया था। वहीं,  मेजबान जापान ने दूसरे सेमीफाइनल में पेनल्टी शूटआउट में रूस को 3-1 से शिकस्त दी थी।

Recommended

दिल्ली के महरौली में उपेंद्र शुक्ला ने पत्नी और तीन बच्चों की गला रेतकर की हत्या
Delhi NCR

महरौली हत्याकांड: 40 दिन की बेटी का गला काटते भी नहीं कांपे बाप के हाथ, नोट में लिखा चौंकाने वाला सच

23 जून 2019

हत्याकांड से कुछ समय पहले की तस्वीर में दरवेश यादव और लाल घेरे में हत्यारोपी मनीष
Agra

यूपी बार काउंसिल अध्यक्ष दरवेश यादव की हत्या के आरोपी मनीष शर्मा की मौत

22 जून 2019

National security advisor Ajit Doval offering prayer in kuldevi temple at pauri
Dehradun

कुलदेवी के मंदिर में एनएसए अजीत डोभाल ने की पूजा, दिया एक लाख रुपये का चढ़ावा

23 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Cricket News

अंपायर से भिड़े विराट कोहली, आउट न देने पर की बहस फिर निकाली जमकर भड़ास

23 जून 2019

विराट कोहली और अंपायर
विराट कोहली और अंपायर की भिड़ंत
विराट कोहली और अंपायर की भिड़ंत
वह निर्णय
Cricket News

अंपायर से भिड़े विराट कोहली, आउट न देने पर की बहस फिर निकाली जमकर भड़ास

23 जून 2019

भारत बनाम अफगानिस्तान
Cricket News

मोहम्मद शमी की हैट्रिक, रोमांचक मुकाबले में इंडिया ने अफगानिस्तान को हराया

23 जून 2019

Cricket News

बेहद धीमी पारी खेलकर दूसरी बार स्टम्प आउट हुए धोनी, फैंस बोले- अब रिटायर हो जाओ

22 जून 2019

एमएस धोनी
एमएस धोनी स्टम्पिंग
एमएस धोनी स्टम्पिंग
एमएस धोनी स्टंपिंग
Cricket News

बेहद धीमी पारी खेलकर दूसरी बार स्टम्प आउट हुए धोनी, फैंस बोले- अब रिटायर हो जाओ

22 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
fih series finals indvjpn भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

एईएस
Opinion

मुजफ्फरपुर का सबक : बिहार भारत के सर्वाधिक गरीब राज्यों में से एक है

23 जून 2019

अफगानिस्तान क्रिकेट
Cricket News

उत्तर प्रदेश के नोएडा की जमीन पर निखरी अफगानिस्तान टीम, भारत में सीखे क्रिकेट के गुर

23 जून 2019

10 बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स का इंस्टाग्राम डेब्यू
Bollywood

फैंस की डिमांड पर इन 10 सेलेब्स ने किया था इंस्टाग्राम डेब्यू, आज मिलियन्स में हैं फॉलोअर्स

23 जून 2019

Students will get degrees in Indian and regional wear only UGC given Instructions to 750 University
India News

भारतीय और क्षेत्रीय परिधानों में ही मिलेगी डिग्री, यूजीसी ने 750 विश्वविद्यालय को दिया निर्देश

23 जून 2019

बच्चे के साथ कुत्ता
Health & Fitness

घर में है डॉगी तो बच्चों को नहीं होगी बीमारी, वैज्ञानिकों ने भी मानी ये बात

23 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
rahul gandhi
Bollywood

राहुल गांधी के ट्वीट पर एक्टर का कमेंट, 'न्यू इंडिया तब होगा जब आप और आपका परिवार राजनीति छोड़ देगा'

23 जून 2019

anurag kashyap
Bollywood

'गैंग्स ऑफ वासेपुर' के 7 साल पूरे होने पर क्यों बोले अनुराग कश्यप, 'इस फिल्म ने जिंदगी बर्बाद कर दी'

23 जून 2019

UK PM hopeful Boris Johnson caught up in row with girlfriend
World

गर्लफ्रेंड से विवाद में उलझे ब्रिटेन के पीएम उम्मीदवार जॉनसन, देर रात बुलानी पड़ी पुलिस

23 जून 2019

saif ali khan
Bollywood

INDvsPAK मैच के दौरान पाकिस्तानी फैन ने सैफ से की थी बदतमीजी, अब सामने आया वीडियो

23 जून 2019

HD Kumaraswamy
India News

...जब सरकारी स्कूल में फर्श पर ही कपड़ा बिछाकर सो गए कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी 

22 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम
Hockey

FIH series final: फाइनल में पहुंची भारतीय महिला टीम, मिला ओलंपिक क्वालिफायर का टिकट

FIH series final: चिली को हराकर फाइनल में पहुंची भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम

22 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
गुरजीत कौर
Hockey

गुरजीत का रंग में लौटना भारत के लिए सुखद, पेनल्टी कॉर्नर ब्रह्मास्त्र

22 जून 2019

भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम
Hockey

गुरजीत के दो गोल से भारत की धमाकेदार जीत, FIH महिला सीरीज फाइनल्स में पोलैंड को 5-0 से रौंदा

17 जून 2019

भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम
Hockey

FIH सीरीज फाइनल्स: फिजी को 11-0 से रौंदते हुए सेमी फाइनल पहुंची भारतीय महिला टीम

18 जून 2019

भारतीय हॉकी टीम
Hockey

भारतीय जूनियर हॉकी टीम ब्रिटेन से 1-2 से हारकर छठे स्थान पर रही

17 जून 2019

जूड फेलिक्स
Hockey

हॉकी इंडिया ने जूनियर टीम के कोच जूड फेलिक्स को पद से हटाया

19 जून 2019

जूड फेलिक्स
Hockey

भारतीय टीम का निराशाजनक प्रदर्शन, हॉकी इंडिया जूनियर टीम के कोच जूड को पद से हटाया

20 जून 2019

इंडियन महिला जूनियर हॉकी
Hockey

टीम इंडिया का जीत के साथ दौरे का अंत, जूनियर महिला हॉकी टीम ने आयरलैंड को 3-1 से हराया

8 जून 2019

भारतीय हॉकी टीम
Hockey

भारतीय जूनियर पुरुष हॉकी टीम को नीदरलैंड के हाथों 2-3 से मिली हार

12 जून 2019

भारतीय हॉकी टीम
Hockey

चौथे मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया की दमदार वापसी, भारतीय हॉकी टीम को 4-0 से रौंदा

15 मई 2019

Recommended Videos

दिल्ली में बेखौफ बदमाश, महिला पत्रकार पर चलाई गोली

देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में बदमाश बेखौफ हैं। दिल्ली के मयूर विहार इलाके में एक महिला पत्रकार की गाड़ी पर देर गोली चलाई गई।

23 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 2:30

...इसलिए दिव्यांग पिता किडनी बेचने को है मजबूर

23 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:14

एक अनोखा पहाड़, जहां आज तक कोई चढ़ नहीं पाया

23 जून 2019

वर्ल्ड कप 3:03

वर्ल्ड कप के रोमांचक मुकाबले में न्यूजीलैंड ने वेस्टइंडीज को 5 रनों से हराया

23 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 2:01

कांग्रेस नेता सलमान खुर्शीद ने माना, मोदी की लोकप्रियता का मुकाबला नहीं कर पाई पार्टी

23 जून 2019

Related

भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया
Hockey

भारत को हराकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 2-0 से जीती टेस्ट सीरीज

17 मई 2019

rani rampal
Hockey

भारतीय टीम के लिए सुनहरा मौका, एफआईएच सीरीज फाइनल्स से पहले मिलेगी मदद

18 मई 2019

भारतीय महिला हॉकी
Hockey

भारतीय महिला हाकी टीम का शानदार आगाज, कोरिया को 2-1 से हराया

20 मई 2019

मनप्रीत सिंह
Hockey

अब नई जर्सी में दिखेंगी भारतीय पुरुष और महिला हॉकी टीमें

1 जून 2019

भारतीय महिला हॉकी
Hockey

भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ने स्काटलैंड को 2-1 से हराकर चार देशों के टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल में बनाई जगह

4 जून 2019

national women hockey
Hockey

भारतीय महिला टीम ने आयरलैंड को हराकर जीता अंडर-21 टूर्नामेंट का खिताब

5 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.