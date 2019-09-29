शहर चुनें

भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ने ग्रेट ब्रिटेन को 1-1 से ड्रॉ पर रोका

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 29 Sep 2019 11:03 PM IST
भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम
भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम और विश्व नंबर 5 ग्रेट ब्रिटेन के बीच रविवार को खेला गया पांच मैचों की सीरीज का दूसरा मुकाबला 1-1 की बराबरी पर खत्म हुआ।
भारत की तरफ से लालरेमसियामी ने गोलकर ग्रेट ब्रिटेन को 1-1 से ड्रॉ पर रोक दिया। इससे पहले भारत ने पहला मैच 2-1 से जीता था। अब दोनों टीमों के बीच तीसरा मुकाबला एक अक्टूबर को होगा।
