GBRvIND: भारत-ग्रेट ब्रिटेन का आखिरी मैच 2-2 से ड्रॉ, सीरीज 1-1 की बराबरी पर खत्म

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 04 Oct 2019 04:19 PM IST
भारत बनाम ग्रेट ब्रिटेन
भारत बनाम ग्रेट ब्रिटेन - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम और ग्रेट ब्रिटेन के बीच शुक्रवार को खेला गया आखिरी मुकाबला 2-2 से ड्रॉ रहा। इसके साथ ही दोनों टीमों के बीच पांच मैचों की सीरीज 1-1 से बराबर हो गई।
भारत की तरफ से नवजोत (8वें मिनट) और गुरजीत ने 48वें मिनट में गोल किया। वहीं, ग्रेट ब्रिटेन की तरफ से एलिजाबेथ (55वें मिनट) और अन्ना ने 60+1 में शानदार गोल दागे और खेल को ड्रॉ कराया। 

बता दें कि भारतीय टीम ने दौरे की शुरुआत 2-1 की जीत के साथ की थी। इसके बाद अगले दो मैच ड्रॉ रहे थे, जबकि चौथे मैच में मेजबान टीम ने ग्रेट ब्रिटन ने 3-1 से हराकर सीरीज में 1-1 की बराबरी की थी। वहीं, दोनों टीमों के बीच आज का मुकाबला 2-2 से ड्रॉ रहा।

 
gbrvind indian women's hockey team rani rampal भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम रानी रामपाल
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

