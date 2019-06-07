शहर चुनें

India beat Poland 3-1 in their second Pool A match of FIH Men's Series Finals

एफआईएच सीरीज फाइनल्सः भारत ने पोलैंड को 3-1 से हराकर दर्ज की दूसरी जीत    

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 07 Jun 2019 08:52 PM IST
पोलेंड बनाम भारत
पोलेंड बनाम भारत - फोटो : hockey india
भारत ने शुक्रवार को एफआईएच सीरीज फाइनल्स हॉकी टूर्नामेंट के अपने दूसरे मैच में पोलैंड को 3-1 से हराकर अपने विजयी अभियान को जारी रखा है। 
भारत की तरफ से मनप्रीत सिंह ने 21वें और 26वें मिनट में शानदार गोल किया, जबकि 36वें मिनट में हरमनप्रीत सिंह के गोल ने टीम इंडिया को जीत दिलाई। वहीं, पोलेंड की तरफ से 25वें मिनट में माटेयूज हुलबोज ने गोल किया।

इससे पहले भारत ने गुरुवार को अपने पहले मैच में कमजोर रूस को 10-0 से रौंदकर 2020 ओलंपिक में क्वॉलिफाइ करने के अभियान की शानदार शुरुआत की थी। 
 

fih men's series finals india vs poland भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया
