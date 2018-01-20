Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Sports ›   Hockey ›   India beat New Zealand 3-1 to enter final in Four Nations Invitational Hockey

हॉकीः भारत ने न्यूजीलैंड को हराकर फाइनल में किया प्रवेश

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 12:04 PM IST
India beat New Zealand 3-1 to enter final in Four Nations Invitational Hockey
हॉकी इंडिया
चार देशों के बीच खेले जा रहे हॉकी टूर्नामेंट में भारत ने न्यूजीलैंड को हराकर फाइनल में प्रवेश कर लिया है। न्यूजीलैंड में खेली जा रही इस हॉकी टूर्नामेंट में भारत ने अपने तीसरे मुकाबले में न्यूजीलैंड को 3-1 से मात दी। इससे पहले भारतीय हॉकी टीम को अपने दूसरे मैच में बेल्जियम के हाथों करारी हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। बेल्जियम ने भारत को 2-0 से मात दी थी।

शनिवार को टौरंगा में खेले गए इस मुकाबले में भारतीय टीम का प्रदर्शन बेहद शानदार रहा। भारत की तरफ से हरमनप्रीत सिंह, दिलप्रीत सिंह और मनदीप सिंह बेस्ट स्कोरर थे, जबकि केन रसेल न्यूजीलैंड के लिए एकमात्र स्कोरर थे। वहीं, रविवार को भारत का मुकाबला ओलंपिक रजत पदक विजेता बेल्जियम से होगा। बेल्जियम ने जापान को 4-1 से हराकर फाइनल मे अपनी जगह पक्की की है। 

हरमनप्रीत ने पहली पारी की शुरुआती 2वें मिनट में पेनल्टी कॉर्नर के सहारे गोल करके भारत को 1-0 से बढ़त दिलाई। वहीं, दूसरे क्वार्टर में दिलप्रीत ने 21वें मिनट में गोल कर भारत को एक और सफलता दिलाई। इसी के साथ भारत पहले हाफ तक 2-0 से बढ़त बना ली थी।

पहले हाफ के बाद न्यूजीलैंड ने थोड़ा खेल में दम दिखाया और 45वें मिनट में रसेल ने एक गोल कर भारत की बढ़त को कम कर दिया। इसके बाद फिर स्ट्राइकर मनदीप सिंह ने 47वें मिनट में एक और गोल कर मैच को जीत लीया। इसके साथ ही भारत तीन मुकाबले में से दो को जीतकर फाइनल में जगह बना ली है। मालूम हो कि इससे पहले भारत ने जापान को 6-0  से हराया था।


RELATED

new zealand hockey team mandeep singh india hockey team harmanpreet singh four nations invitational tournament dilpreet singh

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

taapsee panuu and saqib saleem starrer film dil juunglee first song
Bollywood

तापसी पन्नू की फिल्म का पहला गाना 'नचले ना' रिलीज, एक दिन में 30 लाख लोगों ने देखा

20 जनवरी 2018

Unknown facts about Deepika Padukone look in Padmaavat film
Fashion street

400 किलो सोने से लदकर दीपिका बनीं 'पद्मावती', 1 घंटे तक पहनती रहती थीं गहने

20 जनवरी 2018

makers released new teaser of padmaavat deepika padukone looking perfect
Bollywood

क्षत्राणियों के सा‌थ मिलकर दीपिका ने 'खिलजी' के लिए रचा मौत का चक्रव्यूह, Video देख हिल जाएंगे दर्शक

20 जनवरी 2018

from deepika padukone to alia bhatt everyone is trying this anklets
Fashion tips

दीपिका से आलिया तक सभी होरीइनें पहन रही हैं ट्रेडिंग पायल, आप भी करें ट्राई

20 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat shabana azmi feels justice is yet to be done for the movie
Bollywood

करणी सेना पर भड़की ये एक्ट्रेस, बोलीं 'धमकी देने वाले खुलेआम कैसे घूम रहे'

20 जनवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali deepika padukone and shahid kapoor thanked to akshay kumar\
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार के आगे झुकी 'पद्मावत' की पूरी टीम, भंसाली जिंदगी भर नहीं भूल पाएंगे ये एहसान

20 जनवरी 2018

twinkle khanna interacts with malala yousafzai on padman
Bollywood

हाथ में सेनेटरी नैपकिन लेकर मलाला ने ट्विंकल से कही ऐसी बात, पति अक्षय को होगा गर्व

20 जनवरी 2018

six things about the mysterious Osho
Religion

कौन थे ओशो, जानें रहस्यमयी रजनीश के बारे में 6 बातें

20 जनवरी 2018

karan johar hang out with neha dhupia shweta bachchan nanda
Bollywood

जब करण जौहर से पूछा गया नेकेड होने के लिए कितने पैसे लेंगे, जानें क्या दिया जवाब

20 जनवरी 2018

controversy 63rd filmfare awards 2018 nomination list
Bollywood

FilmFare Awards पर उठे सवाल, ट्विटर पर बोले यूजर्स- 'राजकुमार बॉलीवुड के आजिंक्य रहाणे'

19 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

belgium defeat india by 0-2 in four nation hocky tournament
Hockey

जापान से जीतने के बाद बेल्जियम से हारा भारत, मुकाबले में 0-2 से शिकस्त

भारतीय टीम ने अपने पहले ही मैच में जापान को 6-0 से हराकर जीत का परचम लहराया था।

18 जनवरी 2018

rahul dravid meets indian hockey team in new zealand
Hockey

न्यूजीलैंड में अंडर-19 क्रिकेट टीम को छोड़कर, हॉकी खिलाड़ियों के पास जा पहुंचे राहुल द्रविड

16 जनवरी 2018

india beat japan in four nation hocky tournament
Hockey

भारतीय हॉकी टीम के आगे टिक नहीं पाए जापानी खिलाड़ी, मुकाबले में दी 6-0 से दी करारी मात

17 जनवरी 2018

national women hockey team facing yo yo test
Hockey

भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम का यो-यो टेस्ट में कोई सानी नहीं, इस तरह मारी बाजी

13 जनवरी 2018

FIH chief Narinder Batra declared elected as IOA president
Hockey

FIH चीफ नरिंदर बत्रा भारतीय ओलिंपिक संघ के निर्विरोध अध्यक्ष चुने गए

15 दिसंबर 2017

Former hockey captain Dilip Tirkey said odisha is most importand state to host international games
Hockey

अंतरराष्ट्रीय खेलों के नक्शे पर ओडिशा एक बेहतरीन मेजबान राज्य- पूर्व हॉकी कप्तान

12 दिसंबर 2017

Hockey India announced a 33-member squad for 2018 season
Hockey

हॉकी इंडिया ने राष्ट्रीय अभ्यास शिविर के लिए 33 खिलाड़ियों को किया चयनित

3 जनवरी 2018

Hockey India banned for 15 days to goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and put on 12-month probation 
Hockey

हॉकी इंडिया ने पीआर श्रीजेश पर लगाया प्रतिबंध, जानिए इतना कड़ा फैसला क्यों लिया गया

5 जनवरी 2018

PR Sreejesh named in Indian team for tournament in New Zealand
Hockey

टीम इंडिया में 8 महीने बाद गोलकीपर श्रीजेश की वापसी, सरदार को 'नो एंट्री'

8 जनवरी 2018

national hockey players complains of not getting basic amenities in imphal
Hockey

नेशनल हॉकी प्लेयर्स जमीन पर सोने को मजबूर, सर्दी की मार और गंदे टॉयलेट ने बढ़ाई परेशानी

8 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में पहली बार दिखेगा ‘रुद्र’ का जलवा

भारतीय वायुसेना की शान रुद्र पूरी तरह तैयार है गणतंत्र दिवस पर अपना जलवा दिखाने के लिए। पहली बार ये देश के सामने आने वाला है। देश में ही बने रुद्र ने अपने अंदर ढेरों खूबियां समेटी हुई है।

20 जनवरी 2018

Viral video of dancing couple in CHHATTISGARH 3:46

VIDEO: ये है गरीबी में जीने वाला दुनिया का सबसे सुखी परिवार! देखिए कैसे

20 जनवरी 2018

CAREER PLUS 20 JANUARY 2018, VACANCY in NTPC 15:20

NTPC में निकली हैं लिमिटेड नौकरियां, जल्द से जल्द करें अप्लाई

20 जनवरी 2018

prashant patel who bring trouble for aap mlas disqualification in office of profit issue 3:11

मिलिए, प्रशांत से जिन्होंने हिला दी आम आदमी पार्टी, आमिर खान भी रहे टारगेट पर

20 जनवरी 2018

RANVEER SINGH SHARES SHOCKING PICS OF HIMSELF BODY TRANSFORMATION FROM PADMAVAT TO GULLY BOY 00:01:26

‘पद्मावत’ के गम में रणवीर ने बना लिया ये कैसा हाल!

20 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.