शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Hockey ›   India beat Great Britain 3-2 to end Europe tour unbeaten

GBRvIND: जीत के साथ ही भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम का यूरोप दौरा समाप्त

mukesh jha स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: मुकेश कुमार झा
Updated Mon, 08 Mar 2021 10:10 PM IST
विज्ञापन
भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम
भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम - फोटो : social media
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम ने सोमवार को जीत के साथ अपना यूरोपीय दौरा समाप्त किया। भारत ने आखिरी मुकाबले में ग्रेट ब्रिटेन को 3-2 से हराया।
विज्ञापन


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sports hockey national india vs great britain gbrvind भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम indian men's hockey team

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
Cricket News

वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल: भारत-न्यूजीलैंड के बीच लॉर्ड्स में नहीं बल्कि यहां खेला जाएगा खिताबी मुकाबला

8 मार्च 2021

पिता की हत्या करने के बाद थाने में मौजूद आरोपी कृष्ण
Meerut

रिश्तों का कत्ल: नशा उतरने के बाद भी हवालात में हंसता रहा आरोपी बेटा, पिता की हत्या का नहीं था पछतावा

8 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
मिथुन चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

Mithun Chakraborty: बिना फिल्में किए भी करोड़ों की प्रॉपर्टी के मालिक हैं मिथुन चक्रवर्ती, जीते हैं लग्जरी जिंदगी

8 मार्च 2021

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

Horoscope Today 09 March 2021: मंगलवार को मकर राशि में चंद्रमा, इन पांच राशियों को देंगे जमकर लाभ

8 मार्च 2021

मिथुन चक्रवर्ती और महाअक्षय चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

जब मिथुन चक्रवर्ती के बेटे महाअक्षय पर लगे थे रेप के आरोप, रद्द करनी पड़ी थी शादी

8 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
asia cup 2018
Cricket News

एशिया कप 2021: अलग टीम के साथ उतरेगा भारत! राहुल हो सकते हैं नए कप्तान

8 मार्च 2021

अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस 2021
Himachal Pradesh

अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस: हिमाचल की इन बेटियों का देश-दुनिया में डंका, जानकर फख्र करेंगे

8 मार्च 2021

Covid 19 vaccine
Tech Diary

कोरोना वैक्सीन: रजिस्ट्रेशन के दौरान भूलकर भी ना करें ये गलती, होगा बड़ा नुकसान

8 मार्च 2021

अपनी बेटी के साथ शाहिद अफरीदी और दूसरी ओर शाहीन
Cricket News

जोड़ियां जन्नत में बनती हैं: शाहीन ने होने वाले ससुर शाहिद अफरीदी के ट्वीट पर क्या कहा?

8 मार्च 2021

jioBook Laptop
Gadgets

JioBook लैपटॉप: कीमत से लेकर फीचर्स तक सबकुछ जानें

8 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X