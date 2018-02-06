अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Hockey ›   Hockey star Awards 2017 no any indian players ot achieve this awards

Hockey star Awards 2017: भारत की झोली रही खाली, नहीं मिला कोई अवार्ड

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 07:40 PM IST
Hockey star Awards 2017 no any indian players ot achieve this awards
एफआईएच
अंतरराष्ट्रीय हॉकी महासंघ (एफआईएच) ने हॉकी स्टार अवॉर्ड्स-2017 की घोषणा कर दी है। जर्मनी की राजधानी बर्लिन में आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम में विजेता खिलाड़ियों के नामों की घोषणा की गई, लेकिन भारत की झोली में एक भी अवार्ड नहीं आए। अवार्ड जीतने वाले खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट से भारतीय खिलाड़ियों के नाम नदारद रहे। 

दरअसल, फेडरेशन ऑफ इंटरनेशनल हॉकी (एफआईएच) द्वारा जारी एक बयान के मुताबिक, अर्जेंटीना की डेलफिना मेरिनो को 2017 की सर्वश्रेष्ठ महिला खिलाड़ी का अवॉर्ड मिला है जबकि बेल्जियम के अर्थर वॉन डोरेन को सर्वश्रेष्ठ पुरुष खिलाड़ी के अलावा उभरते हुए सितारे का भी अवॉर्ड मिला है।

अर्जेंटीना की मारिया ग्रानाटो को महिला श्रेणी में उभरती हुई खिलाड़ी का अवॉर्ड मिला है। उन्हें लगातार दूसरी साल यह अवार्ड मिला है। इंग्लैंड एंड ग्रेट ब्रिटेन की मैडी हिंच एक और खिलाड़ी रहीं जिन्हें लगातार दूसरी साल सर्वश्रेष्ठ महिला गोलकीपर का इनाम मिला हो। वहीं पुरुषों में बेल्जियम के विसेंट वानस्च को सर्वश्रेष्ठ गोलकीपर का अवॉर्ड मिला है। 

RELATED

नीदरलैंड्स की महिला टीम को हॉकी वर्ल्ड लीग का खिताब दिलाने वाले कोच ऑस्ट्रेलिया के एल्सन अनन को महिला टीम के सर्वश्रेष्ठ कोच का अवॉर्ड मिला है। नीदरलैंडस की पुरुष टीम को राबोबैंक यूरोहॉकी चैंपियनशिप और बेल्जियम को जोहानसबर्ग में हॉकी वर्ल्ड लीग के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचाने वाले न्यू जीलैंड के शेन मैक्लोड को संयुक्त रूप से पुरुष टीम के सर्वश्रेष्ठ कोचों का अवॉर्ड मिला है।
hockey star awards 2017 hockey fih indian players berlin hockey india

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Fans trolled Bandagi Kalra After posting such type of pic
Television

Bigg Boss से सुर्खियों में आईं बंदगी ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की हॉट PHOTO, फैंस बोले- गंदी चुड़ैल

6 फरवरी 2018

Kushal Tandon slams his female fan for slitting her wrist for him
Television

इस एक्टर के लिए महिला फैन ने पार की दीवानगी की सारी हदें, काटी हाथ की नस

6 फरवरी 2018

Drama queen Rakhi Sawant commented on Virat Kohli picture
Bollywood

राखी सावंत ने विराट की फोटो पर किया अश्लील कमेंट, अनुष्का हो जाएगी आग बबूला

6 फरवरी 2018

5 weird look of Anuskha Sharma from her movies
Bollywood

WIFE अनुष्का के ऐसे 5 लुक जिसे देखते ही खुद विराट कोहली भी डर सकते हैं

6 फरवरी 2018

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi posts mirror selfie with unbuttons shorts
Television

मंदना करीमी ने जींस की बटन खोलकर पोस्ट की फोटो, लोगों ने किए भद्दे-भद्दे कमेंट्स

6 फरवरी 2018

five controversial film of bollywood
Bollywood

अब 'झांसी की रानी' विवादों में, जानिए 5 ऐसी फिल्में जिनपर हो चुका है विरोध

6 फरवरी 2018

akshay kumar upcoming film gold teaser dialogue
Bollywood

'आई प्रॉमिस, देश के सामने गोल्ड रख देंगे', GOLD के टीजर में है ऐसे 4 दमदार डायलॉग्स

6 फरवरी 2018

katrina kaif sister isabelle will do her debut with sooraj pancholi
Bollywood

कटरीना के बाद अब उनकी बहन पर सलमान खान की नजर, इस लड़के के साथ करने जा रहे लॉन्च

6 फरवरी 2018

meet the girl salman khan referring to in his tweet
Bollywood

2 घंटे में खुला सलमान खान के ट्वीट का सीक्रेट, सामने आई लड़की और पीछे की वजह

6 फरवरी 2018

salman khan is not getting married, know truth behind his twitter post
Bollywood

सलमान के ट्वीट 'मुझे लड़की मिल गई है' की सच्‍चाई से उठा राज, कौन है वो लड़की?

6 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Hockey India select 21 players for junior women's camp
Hockey

हॉकी इंडिया ने जूनियर महिला हॉकी शिविर के लिए 21 खिलाड़ियों का किया चयन

शिविर में इन यंग खिलाड़ियों के प्रदर्शन पर हॉकी इंडिया की करीबी नजर रहेगी।

31 जनवरी 2018

rahul dravid meets indian hockey team in new zealand
Hockey

न्यूजीलैंड में अंडर-19 क्रिकेट टीम को छोड़कर, हॉकी खिलाड़ियों के पास जा पहुंचे राहुल द्रविड

16 जनवरी 2018

India will face New Zealand in second leg of four-nation hockey tournament
Hockey

हॉकीः चार देशों के आमंत्रण टूर्नामेंट में आज न्यूजीलैंड से भिड़ेगा भारत

24 जनवरी 2018

japan beat india in Four Nations Invitational Tournament's final
Hockey

टीम इंडिया चैंपियन बनने से चूकी, रोमांचक फाइनल में बेल्जियम से पेनल्टी शूटआउट में हारी

28 जनवरी 2018

belgium defeat india by 0-2 in four nation hocky tournament
Hockey

जापान से जीतने के बाद बेल्जियम से हारा भारत, मुकाबले में 0-2 से शिकस्त

18 जनवरी 2018

India beat New Zealand 3-1 to enter final in Four Nations Invitational Hockey
Hockey

हॉकीः भारत ने न्यूजीलैंड को हराकर फाइनल में किया प्रवेश

20 जनवरी 2018

belgium beat india in invitation hockey tournament final first leg
Hockey

टीम इंडिया को हॉकी में मात देकर बेल्जियम ने हासिल की बड़ी सफलता

21 जनवरी 2018

India beat New Zealand 3-2 in second-leg of the Four Nations Invitational Hockey Tournament
Hockey

हॉकीः भारत ने किया शानदार आगाज, दूसरे चरण के रोमांचक मैच में कीवियों को धोया

24 जनवरी 2018

India beat Japan 4-2 in second leg of the Four Nations Invitational Hockey Tournament
Hockey

हॉकीः चार देशों के आमंत्रण टूर्नामेंट में भारत की हैट्रिक, जापान को दी करारी मात

27 जनवरी 2018

dhyan chand a genius of hockey will always be evergreen 
Hockey

जब 1947 में ईस्ट अफ्रीका ने कहा, ध्यानचंद होंगे तभी हम खेलेंगे मैच  

14 अक्टूबर 2017

Related Videos

कोई 25 तो कोई 100 रुपये कमाते थे, आज बॉलीवुड के हैं करोड़पति स्टार्स

अपनी पहली कमाई हर किसी के लिए बेहद खास होती है। इसकी यादें हर किसी के जहन में बरसों तक बनी रहती हैं, फिर चाहे वो कोई आम इंसान हो या कोई बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटी। आइए जानते हैं आपके फेवरेट स्टार की पहली कमाई के बारे में...

6 फरवरी 2018

narendra modi to visit palestine uae and oman 3:00

खाड़ी देशों में मंदिर,मस्जिद की यात्रा के अलावा इसलिए खास है पीएम मोदी का दौरा

6 फरवरी 2018

PADMAN PROMOTIONS, AKSHAY KUAMR, TWINKLE, RADHIKA APTE WITH REAL PADMAN ARUNACHALAM MURGNATHAN 4:41

ट्विंकल खन्ना ने बताया पैड खरीदने का दिलचस्प तरीका

6 फरवरी 2018

dog playing piano in memory of his master special story 0:56

मालिक की याद में कुत्ते ने बजाया पियानो, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

6 फरवरी 2018

After padmavat Brahmin samaj oppose kangna ranaut’s manikarnika, tells to stop shooting 0:45

‘पद्मावत’ के बाद ‘मणिकर्णिका’ पर बवाल, ये है वजह

6 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.