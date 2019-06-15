शहर चुनें

FIH Men's Series Finals:India beat South Africa 5-1 in the final in Bhubaneswar

द. अफ्रीका को हराकर भारत ने जीता एफआईएच हॉकी सीरीज फाइनल्स का खिताब 

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 15 Jun 2019 09:23 PM IST
भारतीय हॉकी टीम
भारतीय हॉकी टीम - फोटो : pti
भारत ने शनिवार को एफआईएच हॉकी सीरीज फाइनल्स का खिताब अपने नाम कर लिया है। ओडिशा के भुवनेश्वर में खेले गए खिताबी मुकाबले में भारत ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 5-1 से हराकर खिताब पर कब्जा जमाया।
भारत की तरफ से वरुण कुमार (2 और 49वें), हरमनप्रीत सिंह (11 और 25वें), और विवेक प्रसाद ने 35वें मिनट में गोल किया। वहीं, दक्षिण अफ्रीका की तरफ से सिर्फ एक गोल रिचार्ड पाउत्ज ने  53वें मिनट में किया।



इससे पहले भारत ने शुक्रवार को सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में एशियाई खेलों की चैम्पियन जापान को 7-2 से हराकर एफआईएच हॉकी सीरीज फाइनल्स के फाइनल में प्रेवश किया था। वही, दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने सेमीफाइनल में अमेरिका को 2-1 से हराकर फाइनल तक का सफर तय किया था।

fih men's series finals india vs south africa fih series final एफआईएच हॉकी सीरीज फाइनल्स
