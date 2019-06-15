द. अफ्रीका को हराकर भारत ने जीता एफआईएच हॉकी सीरीज फाइनल्स का खिताब 

FT: 🇮🇳 5-1 🇿🇦— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 15, 2019
Continuing on their winning streak, Team India ensured an ecstatic finish to the @FIH_Hockey Men's Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019 by beating South Africa in the Final!#IndiaKaGame #FIHSeriesFinals #RoadToTokyo #INDvRSA pic.twitter.com/dAuh1uRNyI
भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ने एफआईएच सीरीज फाइनल्स हिरोशिमा 2019 में अपने अभियान की शुरुआत शनिवार को यहां उरूग्वे पर 4-1 की शानदार जीत से की।
15 जून 2019