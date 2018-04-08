FT. India overpower a resilient Welsh team in the final minutes of their second game in the @GC2018 Commonwealth Games to register a thrilling first win in the competition on 8th April.#INDvWAL #IndiaKaGame #HallaHockeyKa #GC2018 #GC2018Hockey pic.twitter.com/l62fZC91O8— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 8, 2018
कनाडा के सस्कैचवन प्रांत में एक सड़क दुर्घटना में जूनियर आइस हॉकी टीम की बस की एक ट्रक से जोरदार भिड़ंत हो गई। जिसमें 15 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 14 अन्य घायल हैं।
8 अप्रैल 2018