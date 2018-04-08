शहर चुनें

CWG 2018: India beat Wales 4-3 in the Men's Pool B match AT goald coast

CWG 2018: भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम ने जीता अपना पहला मुकाबला, वेल्स को दी 4-3 से मात

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 08 Apr 2018 07:10 PM IST
भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम ने 21वें कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के पूल बी के दूसरे मैच में वेल्स को 4-3 से मात दी। इसके साथ ही भारत ने अपना पहला मुकाबला जीता। भारत की तरफ से दिलप्रीत ने 16वें, मनदीप ने 27वें, हरमनप्रीत ने 56वें और एसवी सुनील ने बचे आखिरी के दो मिनट यानी 58वें मिनट में गोल किया।
मुकाबले में भारत की शुरुआत बेहद शानदार रही। पहले हाफ के दोनों टीमों में से कोई नहीं गोल कर पाया। दूसरे हाफ में भारत की तरफ से दिलप्रीत ने शानदार गोल किया। इसके साथ ही भारत ने वेल्स पर 1-0 की बढ़त बना ली। मगर कुछ ही मिनट के बाद वेल्स ने एक गोल कर मुकाबले को 1-1 से बराबरी पर ला दिया। वेल्स की तरफ से यह गोल गारेथ फरलांग ने 17वें मिनट में किया।

1-1 की बराबरी पर चल रहे इस मुकाबले में भारत की तरफ से मनदीप सिंह ने एक और गोल दागा और भारत ने फिर 2-1 से बढ़त बना ली। इसके बाद भारत को लगातार दो पेनल्टी कॉर्नर मिला, जिसे वेल्स की टीम रोकने में कामयाब रही। इसके तुंरत बाद तीसरे हाफ में वेल्स को एक पेनल्टी कॉर्नर मिला, जिसे वेल्स ने गोल में तब्दिल कर दिया। गारेथ (44वें  मिनट) की ड्रैग फिल्क से आई गेंद को भारत के गोलकीपर रोक नहीं पाए और इसी से साथ दोनों टीमों की 2-2 से बराबरी हो गई।

चौथे हाफ का मुकाबला काफी टक्कर का था। भारत की तरफ से हरमनप्रीत सिंह ने 56वें मिनट में गोल किया, लेकिन इस गोल का जवाब वेस्ट ने तुरंत ही दे दिया और 57वें मिनट में वेल्स ने एक और गोल कर मुकाबले को 3-3 से बराबरी कर दिया। आखिरी एक मिनट का मुकाबला कांटे के टक्कर का था। भारत की तरफ से 58वें मिनट में एसवी सुनील ने एक गोल कर भारत को जीत दिलाया। बता दें कि इससे पहले भारत और पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला 2-2 की बराबरी पर खत्म हुआ था।


