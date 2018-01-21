Download App
टीम इंडिया को हॉकी में मात देकर बेल्जियम ने हासिल की बड़ी सफलता

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 09:42 AM IST
belgium beat india in invitation hockey tournament final first leg
भारतीय हॉकी टीम
टीम इंडिया को चार देशों के आमंत्रण हॉकी टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल (पहला चरण) में बेल्जियम के हाथों शिकस्त का सामना करना पड़ा। ओलंपिक सिल्वर मेडलिस्ट बेल्जियम ने रविवार को टीम इंडिया को 2-1 से मात दी। भारत के लिए एकमात्र गोल मंदीप सिंह ने दागा।

टीम इंडिया का फाइनल में प्रदर्शन उम्मीद के मुताबिक नहीं रहा। बता दें कि राउंड रोबिन मुकाबलों में 6 अंकों के साथ टीम इंडिया टॉप पर थी। बेल्जियम ने टॉम बून द्वारा मैच के चौथे मिनट में किए गोल की बदौलत 1-0 की बढ़त हासिल की।

हालांकि, टीम इंडिया ने पहले क्वार्टर में बेल्जियम के दो पेनल्टी कॉर्नर जरूर बेकार किए, लेकिन इस दौरान वह बराबरी करने में भी सफल नहीं हुई। इसके बाद दूसरे क्वार्टर में टीम इंडिया ने जोरदार वापसी की। मंदीप ने मैच के 19वें मिनट में गोल दागकर स्कोर 1-1 से बराबर कर दिया। 

दोनों टीमों के बीच गोल करने के लिए जोरदार संघर्ष देखने को मिला, लेकिन हाफ टाइम तक कोई भी टीम बढ़त हासिल नहीं कर सकी। बेल्जियम के सेबेस्टियन डॉकियर ने मैच के 36वें मिनट में गोल दाग दिया। यही मैच का निर्णायक गोल साबित हुआ। वैसे बता दें कि टीम इंडिया को ग्रुप स्टेज में भी बेल्जियम ने 0-2 से शिकस्त दी थी।
indian hockey team belgium mandeep singh tom boon

