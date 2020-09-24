शहर चुनें
Home ›   Sports ›   Football ›   Virat Kohli and Jammu footballer Afshan Ashiq will share mantra of staying fit with narendra modi today

विराट और जम्मू की फुटबॉलर अफशां आज पीएम से साझा करेंगे फिट रहने का मंत्र

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 24 Sep 2020 05:45 AM IST
नरेंद्र मोदी और विराट कोहली
नरेंद्र मोदी और विराट कोहली

ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली आज अपने फिट रहने का राज प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को बताएंगे। विराट ने कहा है कि वह प्रधानमंत्री के साथ फिट इंडिया की बातचीत को लेकर गौरवान्वित महसूस कर रहे हैं।
पीएम आज सिर्फ विराट कोहली ही नहीं बल्कि दो बार के पैरालंपिक चैंपियन जेवेलिन थ्रोअर देवेंद्र झाझरिया, फिल्म स्टार मिलिंद सोमन, जम्मू कश्मीर की महिला फुटबालर अफशां आशिक के अलावा अन्य लोगों से उनके फिट रहने का राज पूछेंगे। जिससे देश के लोगों को फिटनेस के प्रति जागरूक किया जा सके। यह कार्यक्रम फिट इंडिया की पहली वर्षगांठ पर आयोजित किया जा रहा है, जो बृहस्पतिवार को 12 से शुरू होगा।
virat kohli afshan ashiq narendra modi ministry of youth affairs and sports fit india

