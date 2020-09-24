विराट और जम्मू की फुटबॉलर अफशां आज पीएम से साझा करेंगे फिट रहने का मंत्र

Are you already a fitness aficionado?Do you intend to make fitness a part of your routine?
Bringing to you, an interesting Fit India Dialogue to discuss aspects related to nutrition, physical health, mental well-being and more...
See you on 24th at 12 noon! #NewIndiaFitIndia pic.twitter.com/LUPFOFnlpk— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.