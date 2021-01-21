Home ›   Sports ›   Football ›   Ronaldo becomes highest goal scorer in the history of football Juventus beat Napoli in the Italian Super Cup

760वां गोल दागकर क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो ने रचा इतिहास, निकले सबसे आगे

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 21 Jan 2021 10:18 AM IST
रोनाल्डो
रोनाल्डो - फोटो : ट्विटर

इटालियन सुपरलीग में बीती रात युवेंट्स ने नपोली को 2-0 से रौंदा, इस जीत में क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो फुटबॉल जगह के सबसे बड़े खिलाड़ी बन गए।
sports football international national cristiano ronaldo italian super cup ronaldo juventus beat napoli

