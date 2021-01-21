760वां गोल दागकर क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो ने रचा इतिहास, निकले सबसे आगे

7️⃣ 6️⃣ 0️⃣



As per some stat databases, Cristiano Ronaldo has now beaten Bican's 66 year old goal record to become the all time official goalscorer in football history.



Most official goals ⚽

🇵🇹 @Cristiano 760

🇦🇹 Bican 759

🇧🇷 Pelé 757

🇧🇷 Romário 749

🇦🇷 Messi 719

🇭🇺 Puskás 705 pic.twitter.com/ikMu02SPTM