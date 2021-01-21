760वां गोल दागकर क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो ने रचा इतिहास, निकले सबसे आगे

7️⃣ 6️⃣ 0️⃣— Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) January 20, 2021
As per some stat databases, Cristiano Ronaldo has now beaten Bican's 66 year old goal record to become the all time official goalscorer in football history.
Most official goals ⚽
🇵🇹 @Cristiano 760
🇦🇹 Bican 759
🇧🇷 Pelé 757
🇧🇷 Romário 749
🇦🇷 Messi 719
🇭🇺 Puskás 705 pic.twitter.com/ikMu02SPTM
CRISTIANO RONALDO now has The Most Official Goals in Football History 🔥 GOOOAL pic.twitter.com/vVQCxggUw3— ℣αɱριя౯™ (@SRKxCombatant) January 20, 2021
