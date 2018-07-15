An excellent match!



Congratulations to France for winning the @FIFAWorldCup. They played wonderfully through the tournament and during the #WorldCupFinal @EmmanuelMacron



I also congratulate Croatia for their spirited game. Their performance in the World Cup has been historic. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2018

Congratulations to France on the well deserved victory in the #WorldCupFinal⁠ ⁠. Croatia should be very proud of their performance & showed great character. Overall it was a wonderfully organised tournament & congratulations to Russia for organising it so well #FrancevsCroatia pic.twitter.com/kKIq90WCTS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 15, 2018

QUIIIIII !!!! What an unbelievable & dominant win by France tonight👏⚽️👍💪 Well Played Croatia👍 My friends are going to go nuts in Paris tonight😘 ! #WorldCupFinal ⚽️ #Welldeserved #FRACRO #Goal #WorldChampions — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) July 15, 2018