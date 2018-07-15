An excellent match!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2018
Congratulations to France for winning the @FIFAWorldCup. They played wonderfully through the tournament and during the #WorldCupFinal @EmmanuelMacron
I also congratulate Croatia for their spirited game. Their performance in the World Cup has been historic.
Congratulations to France on the well deserved victory in the #WorldCupFinal . Croatia should be very proud of their performance & showed great character. Overall it was a wonderfully organised tournament & congratulations to Russia for organising it so well #FrancevsCroatia pic.twitter.com/kKIq90WCTS— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 15, 2018
QUIIIIII !!!! What an unbelievable & dominant win by France tonight👏⚽️👍💪 Well Played Croatia👍 My friends are going to go nuts in Paris tonight😘 ! #WorldCupFinal ⚽️ #Welldeserved #FRACRO #Goal #WorldChampions— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) July 15, 2018
Congratulations France! ⚽🏆🇫🇷 Enjoy this evening! #WorldCup— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) July 15, 2018
Ruler of the World, President @EmmanuelMacron of France.— Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) July 15, 2018
Via @kshahrooz pic.twitter.com/wdkANwE2kw
फ्रांस और क्रोएशिया के बीच फीफा वर्ल्ड कप का फाइनल रविवार को खेला जाना है। युवा खिलाड़ियों से भरी फ्रांस टीम दूसरी बार इस ट्रॉफी को अपने नाम करना चाहेगी।
15 जुलाई 2018