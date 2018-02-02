अपना शहर चुनें

कोपा डेल रेः सुआरेज के एकमात्र गोल से जीता बार्सिलोना, वेलेंसिया को दी करारी शिकस्त

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 10:17 PM IST
Luis Suarez Gives Barcelona Edge in Copa del Rey Semi-finals at Camp Nou
लुइस सुआरेज
उरुग्वे के स्टार फुटबॉलर लुइस सुआरेज के एकमात्र गोल की बदौलत गत चैंपियन बार्सिलोना ने कोपा डेल रे सेमीफाइनल के पहले चरण के मुकाबले में वेलेंसिया के खिलाफ 1-0 से शानदार जीत दर्ज की। कैंप नोऊ में खेले गए इस मुकाबले में रिकॉर्ड 29 बार के चैंपियन बार्सिलोना की ओर से सुआरेज ने 67वें मिनट में गोल दागा। 

वेलेंसिया ने हालांकि कुछ अच्छे मौके बनाए लेकिन वह उन्हें भुनाने में सफल नहीं हो सका। उसकी ओर से गोनकालो गुएडेस, ज्योफ्री कोनडोगबिया और एजेक्विेल गैरी चोट की वजह से इस मुकाबले में नहीं उतर सके। बार्सिलोना ने अच्छी शुरुआत की और पहले 30 मिनट में सात कॉर्नर लिए लेकिन एक को भी गोल में नहीं बदल पाया। 

दूसरे हाफ में लियोनल मेसी की फ्री किक को जुयामे ने रोक कर बार्सिलोना को बढ़त लेने से रोक दिया था। अगले सप्ताह वेलेंसिया सेमीफाइनल के दूसरे चरण की मेजबानी करेगा जहां वह इस हार का हिसाब बराबर करना चाहेगा। सुआरेज ने पिछले 11 मैचों में 13 गोल दागे हैं। 
