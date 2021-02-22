शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Football ›   La Liga: Argentina footballer lionel Messi scored goal in his record 506th match for Barcelona

मेसी ने बार्सिलोना के लिए अपने रिकॉर्ड 506वें मैच में दागा गोल, बनाया रिकॉर्ड

Rajeev Rai स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कैंप नाऊ Published by: Rajeev Rai
Updated Mon, 22 Feb 2021 08:57 AM IST
लियोनल मेसी
लियोनल मेसी - फोटो : pti
ख़बर सुनें
अर्जेंटीना के स्टार फुटबॉलर लियोनल मेसी ने एक और उपलब्धि अपने नाम कर ली। वे रविवार को ला लीगा के एक मैच में उतरते ही बार्सिलोना के लिए सर्वाधिक मैच खेलने वाले खिलाड़ी बन गए। 33 वर्षीय मेसी ने दिग्गज जावी हर्नांडेज (505 मैच) का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा। 
मेसी ने बार्सिलोना के लिए अपने रिकॉर्ड 506वें मैच में गोल भी दागा जिसकी वजह से उनकी टीम ने कैडिज को 1-1 की बराबरी पर रोक दिया। स्टार फुटबॉलर ने खेल के 32वें मिनट में पेनाल्टी पर गोल कर बार्सिलोना को बढ़त दिलाई थी। कैडिज को फर्नांडीज इग्लेसियस (89वें मिनट) ने बराबरी दिलाई। बार्सिलोना 47 अंकों के साथ तीसरे स्थान पर कायम है। 

 

मेसी ने कैडिज के खिलाफ पहली बार गोल दागा जिसके बाद उनके ला लीगा में 38 अलग-अलग टीमों के खिलाफ गोल हो चुके हैं। मेसी का ये इस सीजन का 16वां गोल था, उनके अब 506 ला लीगा मुकाबले में 460 गोल हो गए हैं।
 

sports football international la liga lionel messi barcelona fc barcelona vs cadiz

