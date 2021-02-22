मेसी ने बार्सिलोना के लिए अपने रिकॉर्ड 506वें मैच में दागा गोल, बनाया रिकॉर्ड

Leo Messi passes Xavi to become the Barcelona player with the most appearances in La Liga (506).— B/R Football (@brfootball) February 21, 2021
Just add it to the records 🥇 pic.twitter.com/rfw2ozUzyX
Leo #Messi in #BarçaCádiz:
👉 Surpassed Xavi for most @LaLigaEN games in Barça history (506)
👉 Scored his 1st goal against Cádiz, the 38th different La Liga team he has scored against
👉 Scored his 16th goal this season, tied with Luis Suárez for most in La Liga pic.twitter.com/509kYeWW22 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 22, 2021
