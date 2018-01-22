Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Sports ›   Football ›   ISL: FC Goa register their 6th win of the campaign over the Kerala Blasters

ISL: इदु बेदिया के गोल की बदौलत एफसी गोवा ने केरला ब्लास्टर्स को 2-1 से हराया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 11:42 AM IST
ISL: FC Goa register their 6th win of the campaign over the Kerala Blasters
आईएसएल
इदु बेदिया के गोल की मदद से कोच्ची के जवाहरलाल नेहरु स्टेडियम में खेले इंडियन सुपर लीग के दूसरे मुकाबले में एफसी गोवा ने केरल ब्लास्टर्स को 2-1 से हराया। इस जीत के साथ एफसी गोवा अंक तालिका में चौथे नंबर पर बरकरार है, तो हार के बाद केरला अंक तालिका में 7वें पायदान पर बनी हुई है।

पहले हाफ की शुरुआत से ही एफसी गोवा ने मेजबान टीम केरला के खिलाफ अपना दबदबा बनाकर रखा और 7वें ही मिनट में फैर्रन कोरोमिनस के गोल की मदद से 1-0 की बढ़त बना ली। इसके बाद केरला ब्लास्टर्स ने वापसी करते हुए 29वें मिनट में गोल किया और स्कोर को 1-1 से बराबर कर दिया। केरला की तरफ से यह गोल सीके विनीत ने किया। पहले हाफ की समाप्ति पर दोनों टीमों के बीच स्कोर 1-1 ही रहा।

दूसरे हाफ में भी दोनों टीमों के बीच बराबर का मुकाबला देखने को मिला लेकिन एफसी गोवा ने 77वें मिनट में मैच का अपना दूसरा गोल कर बढ़त को 2-1 कर लिया। यह गोल गोवा की तरफ से इदु बेदिया ने किया। दूसरे हाफ की समाप्ति के बाद मैच में अतिरिक्त समय भी दिया गया लेकिन घरेलू टीम केरला ब्लास्टर्स एफसी वापसी नहीं कर पाई और उन्हें यह मुकाबला गवांना पड़ा। एफसी गोवा ने यह मुकाबला 2-1 से जीत लिया।

एफसी गोवा की यह दस मैचों में छठी जीत है और उसके अब 19 अंक हो गए हैं। केरल ब्लास्टर्स अब 12 मैच खेल चुका है और उसे चौथी बार हार का सामना करना पड़ा। उसके अब 14 अंक हैं और वह दस टीमों की अंक तालिका में सातवें स्थान पर है, जबकि एफसी गोवा चौथे स्थान पर है। 


RELATED

isl indian super league kerala blasters fc goa edu bedia

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Shah Rukh khan gets an call from aamir khan for biopic film salute
Bollywood

सालों बाद आमिर खान ने शाहरुख को किया फोन, वजह जान किंग खान ने किया 'Salute'

22 जनवरी 2018

Secret Superstar box office collection 3rd day in China
Bollywood

चीन में आमिर खान की इस बेटी ने मचाया 'दंगल', 3 दिन में करोड़ों कमाकर बनीं 'सुपरस्टार'

22 जनवरी 2018

female fan said to aamir khan i want to sleep with you
Bollywood

आमिर से फैन ने कहा- 'मैं आपके साथ सोना चाहती हूं', जवाब सुन पत्नी किरण राव रह गईं हैरान

22 जनवरी 2018

priyanka chopra will announce oscar nominations
Bollywood

इस तरह हॉलीवुड में छा जाएंगी प्रियंका चोपड़ा, अब ऑस्कर में जाने के लिए तैयार

22 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 22th january to 28th january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 22 से 28 जनवरी: 6 राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा यह हफ्ता

22 जनवरी 2018

know about vasant panchami 2018 shubh muhurat time and puja significance
Festivals

वसंत पंचमी 2018: जानिए पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त और सरस्वती पूजा का महत्व

22 जनवरी 2018

shah rukh khan on phir bhi dil hai hindustani 18 years
Bollywood

18 साल बाद उभरा शाहरुख का दर्द, खुद की फिल्म को वाहियात बता जताया दर्द

22 जनवरी 2018

shah rukh khan wanted fourth baby called akanksha
Bollywood

52 की उम्र में चौथी बार बाप बनना चाहते हैं शाहरुख, बच्चे के नाम का भी कर दिया खुलासा

22 जनवरी 2018

sharon stone was asked if she ever faced sexual harassment
Hollywood

यौन शोषण के सवाल पर इस एक्ट्रेस ने दिया ऐसा जवाब, इंटरनेट पर 7 लाख लोगों ने देखा

21 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 hina khan back again toy pooh
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 11: हिना खान की जिंदगी में लौटा ये खास शख्स, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को भी होगी जलन

22 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

India's under-16 football team leaves Dubai for exposure round
Football

भारत की अंडर-16 फुटबॉल टीम एक्सपोजर दौर के लिए दुबई रवाना, खर्च होंगे साढ़े नौ करोड़

भारत की अंडर-16 फुटबॉल टीम के हेड कोच बिबियानो फर्नांडीज कहते हैं, ‘हमारी अंडर-16 टीम का दुबई का एक्सपोजर दौरा तैयारियों का एकदम सही आगाज होगा।

19 जनवरी 2018

Ronaldinho top ten goals in football tournaments
Football

वीडियो: रोनाल्डिनों के वो 10 गोल, जिनकी वजह से दुनिया हमेशा रखेगी उन्हें याद

17 जनवरी 2018

lionel messi fail to convert penalty into goal
Football

मैसी पर फूटा हार की ठीकरा, बार्सिलोना जारी नहीं रख सकी विजयी अभियान

19 जनवरी 2018

baichung bhutia to take on coach of Sikkim
Football

बाइचुंग भूटिया को मिली नई जिम्मेदारी, सिक्किम के कोच के रूप में आएंगे नजर

16 जनवरी 2018

Ronaldinho officially confirmed his retirement from football
Football

अब नहीं देखने को मिलेगी फुटबॉल की कलात्मक जादूगरी, रोनाल्डिनों ने लिया संन्यास

17 जनवरी 2018

sunil chhetri satisfied with team performance and focus on AFC Asian Cup
Football

यंग ब्रिगेड से बढ़ी सुनील छेत्री की उम्मीदें, नहीं पड़ेगा 2011 जैसा अकाल

15 जनवरी 2018

fifa suspend brazil football president marco polo del nero
Football

FIFA ने ब्राजील फुटबॉल के अध्यक्ष नेरो पर लगाया प्रतिबंध

16 दिसंबर 2017

brazils midfielder kaka announces retirement
Football

ब्राजील और एसी मिलान के पूर्व मिडफील्डर काका ने फुटबॉल से संन्यास लिया

18 दिसंबर 2017

FC Goa pile on the misery as Dynamos hit for five in Indian Super League
Football

ISL: एफसी गोवा ने दिल्ली डायनामोज को 5-1 से हराया, शीर्ष पर पहुंचे

17 दिसंबर 2017

FIFA president thanks PM Narendra Modi for successful hosting of FIFA U-17 World Cup
Football

U-17 विश्वकप: FIFA अध्यक्ष ने PM मोदी को दी सफल आयोजन की बधाई, लेकिन जताया अफसोस

6 नवंबर 2017

Related Videos

दुनिया के सबसे जहरीले सांप को किस करते हैं ये शख्स, देखें वीडियो

किंग कोबरा देखने में जितना आकर्षक होता हैं असल में उतना ही खतरनाक साबित हो सकता हैं।

22 जनवरी 2018

Women activists file case against Ram Gopal Varma for casting 'Adult' actress in his latest flick 1:50

‘गॉड, सेक्स और ट्रुथ’ का विरोध शुरू, यहां हुआ मुकदमा दर्ज

22 जनवरी 2018

Four year minor girl raped in Baghpat, accused arrested 1:30

जब ‘दादा’ ने किया चार साल की मासूम का रेप, हुआ ये हाल

22 जनवरी 2018

THUGS OF HINDOSTAN KATRINA KAIF LOOK BOLLYWOOD TOP 10 NEWS 5:02

कटरीना का नया लुक देखकर दिल तेज धड़कने लगेगा

22 जनवरी 2018

PADMAVAT BEING OPPOSED CONTINUOUSLY IN NORTHERN STATES 1:50

VIDEO: पद्मावत के विरोध में कहीं लहराई गईं तलवारें, तो कहीं दिखाई गईं लाठियां

22 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

indian super league: Kerala Blasters earn a draw against Pune City
Football

ISL: केरल ब्लास्टर्स और एफसी पुणे सिटी के बीच का मैच हुआ ड्रॉ

5 जनवरी 2018

Jamshedpur FC beat Bengaluru FC by 1-0 in Indian Super League
Football

ISL: गोंजाल्वेस की बदौलत जमशेदपुर ने बेंगलुरु को दी 1-0 से करारी शिकस्त

22 दिसंबर 2017

ISL: Mumbai City FC beats northeast united fc by 2-0 in Guwahati 
Football

ISL: मुंबई सिटी एफसी ने 'हाईलैंडर्स' को दी 2-0 से करारी मात, बलवंत सिंह रहे हीरो

21 दिसंबर 2017

FC Goa pile on the misery as Dynamos hit for five in Indian Super League
Football

ISL: एफसी गोवा ने दिल्ली डायनामोज को 5-1 से हराया, शीर्ष पर पहुंचे

17 दिसंबर 2017

sunil chhetri is all set to tie the knot on fourth of december
Football

भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम के कप्तान छेत्री दिसंबर में अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड से करेंगे शादी

23 नवंबर 2017

isl soccer: goa fc beat chennai fc by 3-2 on sunday 
Football

इंडियन सुपर लीग: एफसी गोवा ने पूर्व विजेता चेन्नईयन एफसी को 3-2 से हराया 

19 नवंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.