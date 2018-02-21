शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Football ›   ISL 2017-18: Delhi Dynamos and FC Goa match ends with draw by 1-1 

ISL 2017-18: एफसी गोवा और दिल्ली डाइनोमज के बीच का मुकाबला रहा 1-1 से ड्रॉ 

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 21 Feb 2018 11:46 PM IST
ISL 2017-18: Delhi Dynamos and FC Goa match ends with draw by 1-1 
आईएसएल - फोटो : Twitter
इंडियन सुपर लीग (आईएसएल) में बुधवार को गोवा के जवाहरलाल नेहरु स्टेडियम में एफसी गोवा और दिल्ली डाइनोमज के बीच खेला गया मैच ड्रॉ रहा। दोनों टीमों के बीच यह मुकाबला 1-1 की बराबरी पर छूटा। इस ड्रॉ मैच के साथ गोवा अंक तालिका में छठे नम्बर पर बरकरार है, जबकि दिल्ली इस ड्रॉ के बाद अभी भी अंक तालिका में 9वें पायदान पर बनी हुई है।
गोवा और दिल्ली के बीच यह मुकाबला काफी कड़ा रहा। पहले हाफ में दोनों टीमों में से किसी भी टीम ने गोल नहीं किया। गोवा के लिए मैच का पहला गोल 53वें मिनट में हुगो बौमुस ने किया। उसके बाद मैच के अंतिम पलों में मेहमान दिल्ली ने वापसी करते हुए गोवा के ऊपर दबाव बनाना शुरू किया और 81वें मिनट में कालू उचे की मदद से अपना पहला गोल किया और 1-1 से मैच बराबर कर लिया। अंत में समय खत्म होने पर यह मैच 1-1 से ड्रॉ रहा।
 

RELATED

isl ndian super league delhi dynamos fc goa draw

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Tiger shroff strips for baaghi 2, Here is complete list of bollywood actors who dared this
Bollywood

'बागी 2' में बिना कपड़ों के दिखेंगे टाइगर, ये स्टार भी कैमरे के सामने उठा चुके हैं ऐसा कदम

21 फरवरी 2018

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey will do the dance number on serial Aapke Aa Jaane Se
Television

फैंस के लिए गुड न्यूज, एक साल बाद फिर से पत्नी को लेकर लौट रहे हैं 'जमाई राजा'

21 फरवरी 2018

Zaira Wasim says we should call Aamir Khan Mr Passionate instead of Mr Perfectionist
Bollywood

आमिर खान ने दो फिल्मों से इस एक्ट्रेस को बनाया 'सुपरस्टार', इस तरह चुकाया अहसान

21 फरवरी 2018

Anushka Sharma visits Chanderi during her upcoming movie Sui Dhaga shoting
Bollywood

विराट से दूर अनुष्का का इस पर आया दिल, इंस्टाग्राम पर खुलेआम शेयर की PHOTO

21 फरवरी 2018

These 5 dialogues of Tiger Shroff Baaghi 2 film will surely impress you
Bollywood

'बागी 2' के ये 5 दमदार डायलॉग आपको फिल्म देखने पर मजूबर कर देंगे

21 फरवरी 2018

Kaliyon Ka Chaman song become the mile stone of Meghna Naidu filmy career
Bollywood

रातोंरात एक गाने से स्टार बन गई थीं ये एक्ट्रेस, 18 साल बाद हो गई ऐसी हालत

21 फरवरी 2018

Seven shrines made in Pakistan where Muslims also bow down Devotedly
World of Wonders

ये हैं पाकिस्तान में बने वो सात मंदिर जहां मुस्लिम भी झुकाते हैं सिर

21 फरवरी 2018

Do you know these colors meaning of Road milestone
Weird Stories

अलग-अलग रंगों के क्यों होते हैं सड़क किनारे लगे माइल स्टोन, नहीं समझ पाए होंगे आज तक

21 फरवरी 2018

Now Anushka Sharma posts romantic picture with husband Virat Kohli
Bollywood

रोमांटिक हुए हसबैंड विराट को WIFE अनुष्का का रिटर्न गिफ्ट, मैच से ठीक पहले दी जादू की झप्पी

21 फरवरी 2018

Abhishek Bachchan And Karisma Kapoor Attend Mohit Marwah Wedding At UAE
Bollywood

विदेश में एक ही छत के नीचे पार्टी करते दिखे एक्स लव बर्ड्स अभिषेक बच्चन और करिश्मा कपूर

21 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Chennaiyin FC played successfull draw with Jamshedpur FC in indian super league
Football

चेन्नइयन एफसी और जमशेदपुर एफसी के बीच 1-1 से मैच ड्रॉ, आखिरी समय में गोल कर यह खिलाड़ी बना हीरो

जमशेदपुर एफसी के वेलिंगटन प्रियोरी ने मैच के 32वें मिनट में गोल कर अपनी टीम को बढ़त दिलाई थी।

19 फरवरी 2018

genoa beats inter milan by 2-0 in Italian Serie
Football

Italian Series: इंटर मिलान का खराब दौर जारी, जिनोआ ने 2-0 से दी मात

18 फरवरी 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo injured on ground in la liga league
Football

इस तरह मैदान पर लहू-लुहान हो गए क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो, देखें VIDEO

22 जनवरी 2018

Ronaldinho top ten goals in football tournaments
Football

वीडियो: रोनाल्डिनों के वो 10 गोल, जिनकी वजह से दुनिया हमेशा रखेगी उन्हें याद

17 जनवरी 2018

ISL 2017-18: ATK hold Kerala Blasters to 2-2 draw
Football

ISL 2017-18: पिछले साल के चैंपियन एटीके ने केरला ब्लास्टर्स को 2-2 से ड्रॉ पर रोका

9 फरवरी 2018

Chennai City and Shillong Lajong played out a hard-fought goalless draw 
Football

ISL 2017-18: चेन्नई सिटी और लाजोंग ने खेला गोलरहित ड्रॉ मैच

11 फरवरी 2018

fc pune city beat mumbai city fc in indian super league
Football

ISL: मुंबई सिटी एफसी की लगातार चौथी हार, एफसी पुणे ने मेजबान टीम को उसी के घर में दी मात

12 फरवरी 2018

FIFA president thanks PM Narendra Modi for successful hosting of FIFA U-17 World Cup
Football

U-17 विश्वकप: FIFA अध्यक्ष ने PM मोदी को दी सफल आयोजन की बधाई, लेकिन जताया अफसोस

6 नवंबर 2017

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: india vs ghana JL Nehru Stadium New delhi 
Football

FIFA U-17 WC: विश्वकप में खत्म हुआ भारत का सफर, घाना ने 4-0 से दी मात

13 अक्टूबर 2017

sunil chhetri will got marry  with his girl friend on 4 december
Football

भारतीय फुटबॉलर सुनील क्षेत्री गर्लफ्रेंड को इस दिन बनाएंगे जीवन साथी 

22 नवंबर 2017

Related Videos

जब बॉलीवुड की इन हसीनाओं ने निभाया सेक्स वर्कर का किरदार

एक समय था जब 'सेक्स वर्कर' का किरदार निभाने में हीरोइनें संकोच करती थीं। लेकिन धीरे-धीरे समय बदला और अब एक्ट्रेस खुद को हर रोल में लोगों के सामने लाने के लिए सेक्स वर्कर के भी रोल अदा कर रही हैं।

21 फरवरी 2018

KNOW THE MAJOR INVESTMENT PROMISED ON FIRST DAY OF UP INVESTORS SUMMIT 5:01

जानिए ‘उत्तर प्रदेश इन्वेस्टर्स समिट' के पहले दिन यूपी पर हुई कितनी धनवर्षा

21 फरवरी 2018

MAN ENTERS LION'S ENCLOSURE AT THIRUVANANTHAPURAM ZOO SAVED BY THE ZOO AUTHORITIES 1:00

VIDEO : चिड़ियाघर में शेर के बाड़े में कूदा शख्स और फिर...

22 फरवरी 2018

BIZARRE! FARMER BITES OFF SNAKE'S HEAD IN 'REVENGE' IN HARDOI UTTAR PRADESH 1:15

VIDEO: यूपी के हरदोई में इंसान ने सांप को काटा

21 फरवरी 2018

panchang 22 February 2018 thursday 0:30

गुरुवार को इस मुहूर्त पर न करें कोई भी काम, लगा है राहुकाल

22 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

fc pune city beat mumbai city fc in indian super league
Football

ISL: मुंबई सिटी एफसी की लगातार चौथी हार, एफसी पुणे ने मेजबान टीम को उसी के घर में दी मात

12 फरवरी 2018

Chennai City and Shillong Lajong played out a hard-fought goalless draw 
Football

ISL 2017-18: चेन्नई सिटी और लाजोंग ने खेला गोलरहित ड्रॉ मैच

11 फरवरी 2018

ISL: FC Goa register their 6th win of the campaign over the Kerala Blasters
Football

ISL: इदु बेदिया के गोल की बदौलत एफसी गोवा ने केरला ब्लास्टर्स को 2-1 से हराया

22 जनवरी 2018

indian super league: Kerala Blasters earn a draw against Pune City
Football

ISL: केरल ब्लास्टर्स और एफसी पुणे सिटी के बीच का मैच हुआ ड्रॉ

5 जनवरी 2018

Jamshedpur FC beat Bengaluru FC by 1-0 in Indian Super League
Football

ISL: गोंजाल्वेस की बदौलत जमशेदपुर ने बेंगलुरु को दी 1-0 से करारी शिकस्त

22 दिसंबर 2017

ISL: Mumbai City FC beats northeast united fc by 2-0 in Guwahati 
Football

ISL: मुंबई सिटी एफसी ने 'हाईलैंडर्स' को दी 2-0 से करारी मात, बलवंत सिंह रहे हीरो

21 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Switch to Amarujala.com App

Get Lightning Fast Experience

Click On Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.